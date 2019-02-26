Home | News | London Stock Exchange, Ghana to co-operate in developing capital markets

London Stock Exchange, Ghana to co-operate in developing capital markets

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Bawumia LSEDr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Nikhil Rathi CEO and Director of International Development of LSE,

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to partner Ghana in a bid to aid the development and robustness of her capital markets infrastructure.

The agreement was reached when Ghana’s delegation, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, held a joint meeting with the leadership of the LSE, at the sidelines of the Ghana-United-Kingdom Business Council meeting, in London, on Monday.

Mr. Nikhil Rathi, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of International Development of LSE, led his team to sign the agreement.

Vice President Bawumia said the cooperation would also help fast-track Ghana’s ambition of becoming the financial services hub in Africa.

He reiterated the Government’s resolve of moving the development agenda ‘Beyond Aid’, hence its determination to implement economic policies capable of attaining that agenda.

It was also building a robust financial system to support local businesses and international investors and, thus, considered the cooperation with the LSE as a step in the right direction.

Mr. Rathi, for his part, pledged the support of the LSE through its emerging markets office and the African Advisory Group, which was set up purposely to help Ghana, and other countries, to realise their ultimate dream of building a robust financial system capable of participating in global capital markets.

A working group, which would be led by the Ministry of Finance and the Emerging Markets Division of LSE, would see to the effective realisation of the objectives of the cooperation agreement.

The recent financial sector reforms and the performance of the country’s macro indicators continue to impress the international financial community, leading to significant interest and investment flows.

Last year, for instance, Ghana overtook the West African giant, Nigeria, in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows.

With such significant strides, Ghana is poised to become the leading financial services hub in Africa.

This, however, requires substantial improvements in the existing financial services infrastructure.

Some government officials who accompanied the Vice President to meeting include Papa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK, Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Minister of Planning, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Mr. Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!