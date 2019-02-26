NDC Youth Wing attend 2019 World Council of International Union of Socialist Youth

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: NDC Youth Wing

Ruth Seddoh, Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC

A delegation from the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) joined young leaders from across the world at the International Union of Socialist Youth World Council 2019.

This year's edition of the World Council dubbed "Fighting Against Climate Change & Social Inequality Around The World" was held in Sousse, Tunisia from 21st - 24th February, 2019.

The team from the NDC was led by the Deputy National Youth Organizer, Ruth Seddoh and Director of Operations at the Youth Wing, Charles Tetteh Arafat. Addressing the council, the delegation relayed felicitations on behalf of the National Youth Organizer and the entire party.

Speaking to the council, Ruth Seddoh said, "We bring you warm greetings from Ghana and the National Democratic Congress, especially the Youth. As you may be aware, the NDC prides itself as a true socialist organization dedicated to the socio-economic development of our country with emphasis on the Youth. We are hopeful that our participation in this year's edition will equip us with the requisite skills and knowledge to advance the course of social democracy in Ghana."

On his part, Charles Tetteh Arafat commended IUSY for the work they are doing in deepening democracy and youth participation in governance.

"It is admirable the work the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) is doing to increase the participation of young people in political governance and administration. The youth of our party have benefitted from numerous workshops by the IUSY and this has helped expand their capacity and readiness to lead," he said.

The International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) is an international organization dedicated to the promotion of democracy, human rights, and youth policy.

Founded in 1907, the IUSY's activities include publications, support of member organizations and the organization of meetings. It was formed as the youth wing of the Second International under the name Socialist Youth International.

IUSY comprises145 member organisations, including 122 full members and 23 observer members, from 106 countries. The NDC is a full member of the organization.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo for facilitating the trip and to the leadership of the NDC for the opportunity to represent the Youth of the party. The team returned to the country on Tuesday, 26th February 2019.