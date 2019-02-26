Home | News | CAF Confed Cup: Asante Kotoko arrive in Ghana after Nkana FC defeat

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko have arrived in Ghana after the defeat to Nkana FC in the CAF Confederations Cup last Sunday in Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors touched down at the Kotoko International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and will immediately leave for Kumasi.

Coach C.K Akunor and his team will begin preparations for the return leg against Nkana on Wednesday as they look to get their campaign back on track.

The Reds will host the Nkana Red Devils at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Sunday.

Having beaten Zambian side Zesco United in Kumasi already, the Ghanaian record champions will look to maintain their 100%b record at home in the competition this season with victory over Nkana FC.

Coach C.K Akunor will hope hard working midfielder Richard Senanu is fit for the game this weekend after missing the first leg in Kitwe.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Dan Soko
