‘Dumsor, corruption are Mahama’s legacy’ - Wontumi

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, has stated that Ghanaians will only remember former President John Dramani Mahama for corruption and erratic power outages, commonly known as Dumsor.

He said Mr. Mahama doesn’t pose any threat to the NPP’s ambition of retaining political power during the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, popularly called ‘Wontumi,’ stated that the previous Mahama administration failed to improve the country’s economy.

He, therefore, stated emphatically that Mr. Mahama can never win the presidential election in the country again.

According to him, officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government only amassed wealth while in power.

Wontumi said ‘Dumsor’ led to the collapse of small-scale businesses and worsened the plight of Ghanaians in general.

He said officials of the previous Mahama administration also looted state resources to the detriment of ordinary Ghanaians.

Wontumi said Mr. Mahama, who was elected as NDC’s flagbearer for the 2020 polls last Saturday, would lose the general elections again.

He stated that Mr. Mahama would be easily defeated by NPP’s President Akufo-Addo in 2020.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo will easily repeat the dose he gave Mr. Mahama in 2016 during the 2020 polls,” Wontumi indicated.

According to him, Mr. Mahama would not have any campaign message in 2020.