We underrated Hearts of Oak – Patrick Arthur

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Footballmadeinghana.com

Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 2-1 in the game

Dreams FC midfielder Patrick Arthur believes his side underrated Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the S.T. Nettey Memorial Cup following their 2-1 defeat.

The midfielder who skippered the team in the game argued that the triumph over Hearts in the G8 tournament last year compelled his teammates to underrate the in-form Phobians.

Despite parading a new side to face the Phobians, Arthur claims that while Hearts were in for revenge, Dreams FC were relaxed in the game.

“We relaxed,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com

“We underrated them because we thought we could beat them.

“We thought we could do what we did to them last year. They were also coming at the back of that defeat to not to lose again to us. It was a good game,” he noted.

The fine midfielder who could not believe his side lost the game to Hearts also added that it was a painful defeat.

“Personally I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. It was rather unfortunate.”