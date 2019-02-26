Home | News | CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko get support from MPs

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Kotoko TeamOver 66 MPs have made donations towards Kotoko's Africa campaign

Some Members of Parliament have formed a sponsors group to help Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The group made up of 66 Honourable members, and "still counting" will contribute to the team's adventure in Africa financially as they seek to reduce the burden on the club's management led by Dr. Kwame Kyei.

According to Member of Parliament for the Tepa Constituency, Hon. Sanid Suleman Adamu, the group was formed following the growth of the club under Dr. Kyei's leadership.

"The Asante Kotoko Sponsors Group, which is made of 66 MP's (and still counting) was formed following an observation we made about the growth the club was going through under Dr. Kwame Kyei's administration," Hon Sanid Suleman Adamu, Tepa MP told Sikka Sports.

He adds to be a member, a Parliamentarian must be a supporter of the club and also has the spending power to help the team.

"You've to be an MP and a Kotoko fan. We plan to extend our tentacles to top CEO's and other govt appointees.We want a group with spending power to compliment the efforts of management," he said.

Honourable Sanid Suleman indicated the group is not drawn on political lines, if you are an Asante Kotoko fan, you join regardless of your political affiliations.

"Like any other group, like-minded members form the nucleus after which people with dissenting views can be adopted. We'll open up for Kotoko fans in the minority to join soon," he concluded.

