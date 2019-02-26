Unilever doesn’t charge facilitation fee for recruitment – Management warns against scammers

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Visit the Unilever Ghana's sites for information on all career opportunities
Management of Unilever Ghana is cautioning the general public about the activities of some individuals and groups posing as recruitment agents/agencies for the company.
These scammers, according to Unilever Ghana are known for soliciting money from unsuspecting persons as facilitation fees for recruitment.
The company in a disclaimer is advising the public to desist from transacting business with such individuals and groups noting that “Unilever will not solicit money from you to facilitate your recruitment into the company”.
The disclaimer further urged the public to visit the company’s sites for information on all career opportunities.
Find the full disclaimer below
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article