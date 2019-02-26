Home | News | I don’t know man who gave me shell casings – Sam George

I don’t know man who gave me shell casings – Sam George

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Sam George ZzThe MP presented the shell casings to the Commission on Monday.

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has told the Commission investigating the Ayawaso by-election violence that he does not know who gave him the shell casings he presented as evidence on Monday.

The Parliamentarian explained that after the shooting spree in front of the residence of NDC candidate in the by-election, he asked some men around to pick the shell casings and surrender them to him.

According to his narration, he left the scene to wash his hands and when he came back, a man came to him with the casings packaged in a polythene bag.

“I do not know his name. He was one of the young men in the vicinity,” Mr. George told Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Emile Short.

He added that there was a pool of blood on the floor and he asked the other witnesses around to cordon the area to assist the police when they arrive.

Loss of trust

The lawmaker told the Commission that he has not submitted the shell casings to the police because he had lost trust in the law enforcement body.

According to him, on the scene of his assault, there were police officers but none of them bothered to come to his aid.

This, Mr. George said, had shaken the trust he had in the police for which he kept the casings to himself and submitted to the Commission which he said he trusts.

Legon police refused to take my statement

The MP reiterated that the Legon police refused to take his statement when he went to lodge a statement about the assault on him.

He said despite being promised a call by the officer he met at the Legon police station that he would be called, the call never came.

He said the only statement he has given to the police was to the CID after his party executives reported the matter.

“But the Legon police has still not taken my statement,” he stressed.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!