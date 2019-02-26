I don’t know man who gave me shell casings – Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

The MP presented the shell casings to the Commission on Monday.

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has told the Commission investigating the Ayawaso by-election violence that he does not know who gave him the shell casings he presented as evidence on Monday.

The Parliamentarian explained that after the shooting spree in front of the residence of NDC candidate in the by-election, he asked some men around to pick the shell casings and surrender them to him.

According to his narration, he left the scene to wash his hands and when he came back, a man came to him with the casings packaged in a polythene bag.

“I do not know his name. He was one of the young men in the vicinity,” Mr. George told Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Emile Short.

He added that there was a pool of blood on the floor and he asked the other witnesses around to cordon the area to assist the police when they arrive.

Loss of trust

The lawmaker told the Commission that he has not submitted the shell casings to the police because he had lost trust in the law enforcement body.

According to him, on the scene of his assault, there were police officers but none of them bothered to come to his aid.

This, Mr. George said, had shaken the trust he had in the police for which he kept the casings to himself and submitted to the Commission which he said he trusts.

Legon police refused to take my statement

The MP reiterated that the Legon police refused to take his statement when he went to lodge a statement about the assault on him.

He said despite being promised a call by the officer he met at the Legon police station that he would be called, the call never came.

He said the only statement he has given to the police was to the CID after his party executives reported the matter.

“But the Legon police has still not taken my statement,” he stressed.