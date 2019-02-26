Dagbon: Akufo-Addo must acknowledge the contribution of his predecessors – James Agalga

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Member of Parliament of Builsa, James Agalga

Member of Parliament of Builsa, James Agalga has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do the honorable thing by acknowledging the role his predecessors played in restoring peace and calm to Dabgon.

Mr. Agalga chided the President for failing to give due credit to individuals who in various ways made this a possibility in his State of the Nation Address last week Thursday.

The President in his speech said;

“Two years ago, when I had the honour to become President of our country, I decided to summon all the resources of the state and my own energies, and make a concerted effort through the dedicated, patriotic Committee of Eminent Chiefs that had been working on the problem for the past 17 years, to find an acceptable solution. With the blessings of the Almighty, we have had a breakthrough, and this led to the month-long series of events that climaxed in the installation on 25th January, 2019”.

But speaking on the floor of parliament Tuesday, February 26, Mr. Agalga attributed Mr. Akufo-Addo’s success in restoring calm to the area to ‘luck’, maintaining that former Presidents before him did majority of the work.

He said Former Presidents, John Agyekum Kufour, the late professor Atta -Mills and Former President John Dramani Mahama all contributed immensely in the success story of Dagbon.

James Algalga, said "Atta-Mills supported the committee with logistics to enable them hold countless meetings", he said.

"The president must acknowledge all those who contributed in the restoration of peace in Dagbon", he continued.