Home | News | Fixing land tenure system will eradicate party militias – Sam George

Fixing land tenure system will eradicate party militias – Sam George

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George.jpegNingo Prampram MP Sam George was a victim in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election chaos

The country’s poor land tenure system has been partly blamed as the cause of the growing menace of party militia.

According to Ningo Prampram legislator, Sam Nartey George, those who engaged in party militia activities are mostly land guards who become more active during the political season.

On his second day of testifying before the Emile Short Commission tasked to investigate the chaos that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, he said fixing the land tenure system will end the phenomenon.

“That automatically drops the supply of these men who lend themselves to firearms and use them for other things.

“Once there is a decrease in that market, then whichever politician who has an interest in building a private army of some sort will not have the supply of men,” he said.

Mr Nartey George said an improvement in the system will mean people who want to acquire land will do the necessary search to know who owns the land, there will be no need for land guards.

Although a plausible recommendation, Patrick Kwateng Acheampong, a member of the Commission specifically demanded a short-term measure to deal with the menace.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP who was a victim of an assault in the January 31 incident said, it is time political parties in the country take the bull by the horn to name and shame such people who take such action in their names.

“The media is replete with politicians taking ownership of many of these groups so naming and shaming them will go a long way [to addressing this]. I can give you names of several examples of politicians who have taken ownership of these groups and many of them occupy or have occupied prominent positions in the country.

“If we are always talking about the issue of ‘landguardism’ or private militias and the people who these militias serve to continue to be beneficiary of political power and the spoils of state, without mentioning and going after those people, it is a pretentious exercise,” he stated.

Mr Nartey George voted his support for the Commission’s fight against such groups and appealed to political parties not to engage the services of such men as the country goes into an election year in 2020.

“It is a call I will help you to make and we will hope that the Ghana Police Service in whom we will then repose our trust, will be professional in the discharge of providing security for those who seek political office,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!