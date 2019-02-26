Home | News | Ibrahim Tanko invites 24 players for Black Meteors clash against Gabon

Ibrahim Tanko invites 24 players for Black Meteors clash against Gabon

Dan Soko

They will be camping to prepare for Ghana’s clash against Gabon in the 2009 Africa U-23 Nations Cup qualifiers which comes off on 23rd and 26th, March, 2019 respectively.

READ MORE: Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko urges CK Akonnor to work on Songne Yacouba

The players are expected to report at the M-Plaza Hotel at 4:00pm on Wednesday February 27.

The technical team will announce a second batch of players to join the team before the final squad for the qualifier are selected.

The invited players are:

1. KWAME BAAH - INTER ALLIES FC.

2. PROSPER AHIABU - INTER ALLIERS FC.

3. RICHARD AYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.

4. WILLIAM DANKYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.

5. DANLAD IBRAHIM - ASANTE KOTOKO SC.

6. MAXWELL ARTHUR - DREAM FC.

7. MONTARI KUMAHENE - DREAMS FC.

8. YAKUBU IBRAHIM - DREAMS FC.

9. ERIC OWUSU - BECHEM UNITED FC.

10. IBRAHIM MORO - KARELA FC.

11. ZAKARIA FUSEINI - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.

12. BRAIMAH FOSTER - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.

13. EMMANUEL CUDJOE - ATRAM VISSER FOOTBALL ACADEMY

14. ALHASSAN WATARA - MEDEAMA SC.

15. TAHIRU AWUDU - MEDEAMA SC.

16. SIMON ZIBO - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.

17. ELVIS KYEI BAFFOUR - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.

18. PHILIP AWUDU GEMELI - OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC.

19. NASIRU AHIABU - WAFA

20. DANIEL LOMOTEY - WAFA

21. EMMANUEL SARPONG - STAR MADRID FC.

22. EMMANUEL KUMAH - MIGHTY JET FC.

23. EBO GYASI - ABUSUA DWARFS FC

24. CALEB AMANKWAA - ADUANA STARS FC.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!