Ibrahim Tanko invites 24 players for Black Meteors clash against Gabon

They will be camping to prepare for Ghana’s clash against Gabon in the 2009 Africa U-23 Nations Cup qualifiers which comes off on 23rd and 26th, March, 2019 respectively.

The players are expected to report at the M-Plaza Hotel at 4:00pm on Wednesday February 27.

The technical team will announce a second batch of players to join the team before the final squad for the qualifier are selected.

The invited players are:

1. KWAME BAAH - INTER ALLIES FC.

2. PROSPER AHIABU - INTER ALLIERS FC.

3. RICHARD AYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.

4. WILLIAM DANKYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.

5. DANLAD IBRAHIM - ASANTE KOTOKO SC.

6. MAXWELL ARTHUR - DREAM FC.

7. MONTARI KUMAHENE - DREAMS FC.

8. YAKUBU IBRAHIM - DREAMS FC.

9. ERIC OWUSU - BECHEM UNITED FC.

10. IBRAHIM MORO - KARELA FC.

11. ZAKARIA FUSEINI - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.

12. BRAIMAH FOSTER - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.

13. EMMANUEL CUDJOE - ATRAM VISSER FOOTBALL ACADEMY

14. ALHASSAN WATARA - MEDEAMA SC.

15. TAHIRU AWUDU - MEDEAMA SC.

16. SIMON ZIBO - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.

17. ELVIS KYEI BAFFOUR - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.

18. PHILIP AWUDU GEMELI - OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC.

19. NASIRU AHIABU - WAFA

20. DANIEL LOMOTEY - WAFA

21. EMMANUEL SARPONG - STAR MADRID FC.

22. EMMANUEL KUMAH - MIGHTY JET FC.

23. EBO GYASI - ABUSUA DWARFS FC

24. CALEB AMANKWAA - ADUANA STARS FC.