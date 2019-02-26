Ibrahim Tanko invites 24 players for Black Meteors clash against Gabon

They will be camping to prepare for Ghana’s clash against Gabon in the 2009 Africa U-23 Nations Cup qualifiers which comes off on 23rd and 26th, March, 2019 respectively.
READ MORE: Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko urges CK Akonnor to work on Songne Yacouba
The players are expected to report at the M-Plaza Hotel at 4:00pm on Wednesday February 27.
The technical team will announce a second batch of players to join the team before the final squad for the qualifier are selected.
The invited players are:
1. KWAME BAAH - INTER ALLIES FC.
2. PROSPER AHIABU - INTER ALLIERS FC.
3. RICHARD AYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.
4. WILLIAM DANKYI - HEARTS OF OAK SC.
5. DANLAD IBRAHIM - ASANTE KOTOKO SC.
6. MAXWELL ARTHUR - DREAM FC.
7. MONTARI KUMAHENE - DREAMS FC.
8. YAKUBU IBRAHIM - DREAMS FC.
9. ERIC OWUSU - BECHEM UNITED FC.
10. IBRAHIM MORO - KARELA FC.
11. ZAKARIA FUSEINI - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.
12. BRAIMAH FOSTER - BEREKUM CHELSEA FC.
13. EMMANUEL CUDJOE - ATRAM VISSER FOOTBALL ACADEMY
14. ALHASSAN WATARA - MEDEAMA SC.
15. TAHIRU AWUDU - MEDEAMA SC.
16. SIMON ZIBO - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.
17. ELVIS KYEI BAFFOUR - LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC.
18. PHILIP AWUDU GEMELI - OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC.
19. NASIRU AHIABU - WAFA
20. DANIEL LOMOTEY - WAFA
21. EMMANUEL SARPONG - STAR MADRID FC.
22. EMMANUEL KUMAH - MIGHTY JET FC.
23. EBO GYASI - ABUSUA DWARFS FC
24. CALEB AMANKWAA - ADUANA STARS FC.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article