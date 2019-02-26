Home | News | These 5 car companies are owned by Africans and giving international brands a run for their money

These 5 car companies are owned by Africans and giving international brands a run for their money

Dan Soko

Some African entrepreneurs, however, produce cars sold in their local markets. Here are 5 of the very best:

1.   The Kantanka (Made in Ghana)

The Kantanka Automobile Company is located in Ghana. It is owned by the Ghanaian Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the owner of the Kantanka Group of Companies and the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences. The company has on sale variety of colours and models such as the Kantanka SUV, the Kantanka pickup, among others.

The Kantanka vehicle

2.   Innoson (Made in Nigeria)

Dr Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma is the founder and developer of the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company in Nigeria. They are the first technology company to manufacture cars in Nigeria.

Innoson produces minibuses, trucks, and luxury cars.

Innoson vehicle

3.   The Kiira EV Smack (Made in Uganda)

This is an electric hybrid car produced in Uganda by Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC). It is an invention initiated by students. It currently has government support.

These cars are made in very cost-effective ways and can be powered either by electricity or diesel.

The Kiira EV Smack vehicle

4.   Mobius Motors (Made in Kenya)

Mobius Motors is a company that manufacture cars in Kenya. These cars are multi-purpose vehicles, with one named Mobius, an eight-seater vehicle which costs about $10,000. The eight-seater vehicle has a large cargo space with a loading capacity of up to 625 kg and is capable of reaching a top speed of 160 km/hour on a manually transmitted gearbox.

Joel Jackson is the founder and CEO of Mobius Motors.

Mobius vehicle

5.   The Turtle (Made in Ghana)

The Turtle is not very polished but it’s quite an intriguing concept vehicle that found life in the middle of a project and a local community. The car is actually designed and constructed to meet local needs. It combines the looks of a jeep and that of a truck.

It was 100% made in Ghana by Local craftsmen.

The Turtle vehicle

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

