Nigerian stock market loses $233.12 million in one day as investors await presidential election outcome

Dan Soko
  • Investors lose $233.12 million as incumbent Muhammadu Buhari records early lead in presidential election results.
  • Nigerian stocks market dip by 0.69% to close at 32,473.82 basis points.
  • Analysts expect market direction to be largely determined by the outcome of the election this week.

Investors lost $233.12 million (N84.3 billion) on Tuesday as the Nigerian stocks market dipped by 0.69% to close at 32,473.82 basis points.

The depreciation wiped gains recorded on Monday and one-week low as investors await the results of the 2019 presidential elections in Africa's biggest economy.

The stock market analysis shows that market year-to-date (YTD) returns currently stands at 3.32% while market breadth closed positive as Africa Prudential Plc led 21 gainers as against 20 decliners topped by NPF Microfinance Bank at the end of today's trading.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The bearish run at the stock market is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari recorded an early lead over his main opponent, billionaire businessman Atiku Abubakar.

On Monday, analysts at Afrinvest Securities Limited observed cautious trading session as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gathered in Abuja to announce official results.

They expect market direction to be largely determined by the outcome of the election this week.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

