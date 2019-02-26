Home | News | How Kenya walked away with a whopping $7.1 million from titanium sales royalties last year

How Kenya walked away with a whopping $7.1 million from titanium sales royalties last year

Dan Soko
  • The Kenyan government earned royalties worth $7.1 million, a 14.3 percent increase, in the six months ended December.
  • The fat pay cheque were driven by better prices of the titanium minerals, including rutile and zircon, in the international markets.
  • Base Resources says it expects titanium prices in the international markets to remain stable or rise further this year.

Australian firm Base Resources paid Kenyan government a whopping Sh711.9 million ($7.1 million), last year from mineral proceeds.

The government earned royalties worth $7.1 million, a 14.3 percent increase, in the six months ended December from the Australian firm which is mining titanium in Kwale, the multinational disclosed in a trading update.

Sales revenue increased 13 per cent for the reporting period, achieving an average price of product sold (rutile, ilmenite, zircon and zircon low grade) of $365 per tonne (comparative period: $317 per tonne), with averaged realised prices higher for rutile and zircon, offset by lower prices for ilmenite,” Base Resources said in the trading update.

Base Titanium

The amount represents a 14.3 percent increase from 2017 proceeds when the government earned royalties worth $6.2 million (Sh622.9 million) from the Kwale operation.

The fat pay cheque were driven by better prices of the titanium minerals, including rutile and zircon, in the international markets.

Sales of the commodity stood at $102.1 million (Sh10.2 billion) in the review period, up 13.1 percent from $90.2 million (Sh9 billion) a year earlier.

Kwale based miner Base Titanium

Base Resources says it expects titanium prices in the international markets to remain stable or rise further this year, a move that will support revenue growth as production is also expected to rise.

The higher turnover helped the Kwale operation make a net profit of $22.6 million (Sh2.2 billion), a jump of nearly 10 per cent from $20.6 million (Sh2 billion) in the previous period.

Improved profitability also benefited the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) which collected more taxes.

Sales of the commodity stood at $102.1 million (Sh10.2 billion) in the review period, up 13.1 percent from $90.2 million (Sh9 billion) a year earlier.

The company’s income tax expense rose to $5.2 million (Sh520 million) from $4.4 million (Sh440 million).

Base Resources pays royalties at a rate of 2.5 percent but says it is ready to double this to five per cent if the government agrees to a deal it has proposed.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!