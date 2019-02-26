How Kenya walked away with a whopping $7.1 million from titanium sales royalties last year

The Kenyan government earned royalties worth $7.1 million, a 14.3 percent increase, in the six months ended December.

The government earned royalties worth $7.1 million, a 14.3 percent increase, in the six months ended December from the Australian firm which is mining titanium in Kwale, the multinational disclosed in a trading update.

“Sales revenue increased 13 per cent for the reporting period, achieving an average price of product sold (rutile, ilmenite, zircon and zircon low grade) of $365 per tonne (comparative period: $317 per tonne), with averaged realised prices higher for rutile and zircon, offset by lower prices for ilmenite,” Base Resources said in the trading update.

The amount represents a 14.3 percent increase from 2017 proceeds when the government earned royalties worth $6.2 million (Sh622.9 million) from the Kwale operation.

Base Resources says it expects titanium prices in the international markets to remain stable or rise further this year, a move that will support revenue growth as production is also expected to rise.

The higher turnover helped the Kwale operation make a net profit of $22.6 million (Sh2.2 billion), a jump of nearly 10 per cent from $20.6 million (Sh2 billion) in the previous period.

Improved profitability also benefited the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) which collected more taxes.

Sales of the commodity stood at $102.1 million (Sh10.2 billion) in the review period, up 13.1 percent from $90.2 million (Sh9 billion) a year earlier.

The company’s income tax expense rose to $5.2 million (Sh520 million) from $4.4 million (Sh440 million).

Base Resources pays royalties at a rate of 2.5 percent but says it is ready to double this to five per cent if the government agrees to a deal it has proposed.