Kumasi City Mall hosts Africa in month of March

Starting from Friday, March 1, KCM will line up for shoppers, a captivating variety of African products and merchandise, ranging from handcrafted and designer clothing, rare African fashion accessories, indigenous artworks and traditional African foods and foodstuff.

Explaining the details of a new campaign which the mall calls the ‘Afro Goods Market’, Mr. John Badu-Bonsu, Marketing Manager, told journalists that throughout the month of March, KCM will serve as Ghana’s principal repository for top-grade and exceptional African craft and merchandise.

Made in Ghana beads

READ ALSO: NDC gives reason why Ghanaians want Mahama back

“We have lined up more than 40 accomplished artisans and vendors of African-themed wares and products, mostly from the Greater Accra, Ashanti and the Brong-Ahafo Regions for this month-long bazaar; Our intention here is to make these rare type of merchandise more visible, accessible and affordable to our patrons and customers and also to Kumasi-bound tourist,” said Mr. Badu-Bonsu.

He said ‘Afro Goods Market’ will ‘swing into a special gear’ on Independence Day, on which occasion, variety cultural entertainment would be infused into the bazaar.

“On Independence Day, the mall would partner with the Kumasi Centre for National Culture to have traditional weavers demonstrate to shoppers how their Kente and smock fabric are made, while local artisans would work on site to customise craft and other items for customers,” Mr. Badu-Bonsu disclosed.

He said KCM would reverberate with fanfare as traditional music and dancers will perform throughout the day and the Abibiman Cultural Troupe will mount an outdoor stage to re-enact the declaration of independence by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as part of the mall’s activities, commemorating Independence Day.

download

READ ALSO: Smallest dam to cost GHS 2.5m - Minister reveals

On a normal day, KCM offers its customers an interesting blend of Ghanaian and international brands and products including grocery and foodstuffs, lifestyle, beauty and wellness, electronics and telecommunications, budget and designer fashion and clothing. Other categories are pharmaceuticals, gifts and high value jewellery, banking and financial services, restaurants and eateries, entertainment and children’s games and recreation.

In terms of space, KCM boasts of a total car parking capacity of well over a 1,000 bays on-grade, including what is now considered to be the country’s biggest undercover (basement) parking. The Mall is also celebrated for being home to W&D Movies, Ghana’s first and only deluxe ‘Watch and Dine’ movie theatre complex.