Home | News | Kumasi City Mall hosts Africa in month of March

Kumasi City Mall hosts Africa in month of March

Dan Soko

Starting from Friday, March 1, KCM will line up for shoppers, a captivating variety of African products and merchandise, ranging from handcrafted and designer clothing, rare African fashion accessories, indigenous artworks and traditional African foods and foodstuff.    

Explaining the details of a new campaign which the mall calls the ‘Afro Goods Market’, Mr. John Badu-Bonsu, Marketing Manager, told journalists that throughout the month of March, KCM will serve as Ghana’s principal repository for top-grade and exceptional African craft and merchandise. 

Made in Ghana beads

READ ALSO: NDC gives reason why Ghanaians want Mahama back

“We have lined up more than 40 accomplished artisans and vendors of African-themed wares and products, mostly from the Greater Accra, Ashanti and the Brong-Ahafo Regions for this month-long bazaar; Our intention here is to make these rare type of merchandise more visible, accessible and affordable to our patrons and customers and also to Kumasi-bound tourist,” said Mr. Badu-Bonsu.

He said ‘Afro Goods Market’ will ‘swing into a special gear’ on Independence Day, on which occasion, variety cultural entertainment would be infused into the bazaar.

“On Independence Day, the mall would partner with the Kumasi Centre for National Culture to have traditional weavers demonstrate to shoppers how their Kente and smock fabric are made, while local artisans would work on site to customise craft and other items for customers,” Mr. Badu-Bonsu disclosed.

He said KCM would reverberate with fanfare as traditional music and dancers will perform throughout the day and the Abibiman Cultural Troupe will mount an outdoor stage to re-enact the declaration of independence by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as part of the mall’s activities, commemorating Independence Day.

download

 READ ALSO: Smallest dam to cost GHS 2.5m - Minister reveals

On a normal day, KCM offers its customers an interesting blend of Ghanaian and international brands and products including grocery and foodstuffs, lifestyle, beauty and wellness, electronics and telecommunications, budget and designer fashion and clothing. Other categories are pharmaceuticals, gifts and high value jewellery, banking and financial services, restaurants and eateries, entertainment and children’s games and recreation.

In terms of space, KCM boasts of a total car parking capacity of well over a 1,000 bays on-grade, including what is now considered to be the country’s biggest undercover (basement) parking. The Mall is also celebrated for being home to W&D Movies, Ghana’s first and only deluxe ‘Watch and Dine’ movie theatre complex.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!