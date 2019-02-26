Home | News | Nigeria's PDP Rejects Preliminary Results Following Presidential Vote

Nigeria's PDP Rejects Preliminary Results Following Presidential Vote

Dan Soko

As results start to trickle in following Nigeria's presidential election on February 23rd, the head of one of the top two leading parties, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has said he will reject results.

Provisional results announced so far in state capitals show that incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, has secured a lead over his rival Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples' Democratic Party .

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the United Nations, issued a statement earlier today calling on all “candidates, political parties and indeed all Nigerians to continue to exercise patients, calm and restraint in order to allow for the full results of the election to be released by the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) .”

The statement also asked any grieving parties and persons to “resort to legal means to seek redress, in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws of Nigeria”.

But already, the PDP has rejected incoming numbers so far as “incorrect and unacceptable”.

Tight election race

This year's general elections are considered to be one of the tightest in Nigeria's democratic history.

Buhari, 76, a former military ruler is seeking a second term with the renewed promise to end corruption.

Atiku, as he's commonly referred to, 72, has made a growing private sector and the youth the central issues of his platform.

Out of 71 other presidential candidates, these two men have been the main focus of the elections.

Both men are from the north, both are Muslim and both are Fulani, making the usual North-South, Muslim-Christian or ethnic divide a non-issue in this vote.

Delayed anticipation

The polls were initiatly meant to be held on 16 February. But a last minute decision by INEC, citing logistic reasons, the vote was pushed back to this past Saturday.

Voting itself was comparatively peaceful to those in 2015, but election –related violence still saw 47 people killed, that's according ot figures by Situation Room, a collective of over 70 civil society groups.

Delayed delivery of materials to certain polling stations also saw voting extend beyond the official closure of 2 p.m., and even on Sunday.

Election observers also witnessed vote-buying across certain states and even ballot boxes destroyed in a few polling stations.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!