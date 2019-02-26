Rawlings tweets Mahama’s visit

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

John Mahama and former President Rawlings

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, elected again to lead the National Democratic Congress as presidential candidate for election 2020, has paid a courtesy call on party founder and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Rawlings tweeted the Monday visit, with an accompanying photograph in which he and Mahama are seen in a handshake. Both men are attired in white shirts over black trousers, and their faces lit up with a smile.

“Newly elected presidential candidate of the NDC, @JDMahama called on me a few minutes ago to extend his courtesies”, said Rawlings’ tweet.

Ex-President Mahama on Saturday received an overwhelming endorsement of NDC delegates to lead the party into election 2020, garnering over 95% of votes.

- John Mahama: 213,487

- Joshua Alabi: 3,404

- Alban Bagbin: 2,301

- Goosie Tannoh: 2,091

- Ekwow Spio Garbrah: 1,447

- Sylvester Mensah: 934

- Nurudeen Iddrisu: 520