CAF Confed Cup: Gabonese referee to handle Kotoko clash with Nkana FC

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Referee Up CloseA Gabonese referee will officiate the game between Kotoko and Nkana FC

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed Gabonese officials to handle the Confederation Cup clash between Asante Kotoko and Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Center referee Mihindou Mbina Gaunthier will be assisted on the lines by Moussounda Montel and Marlaise Ditsoga Boris, all from Gabon.

Pierre Ghislain Atcho who is also from Gabon will be the 4th official with Andy Quamie from Liberia as the Match Commissioner.

The Porcupine Warriors will lock horns with the Zambian side on Sunday in the 4th Group C clash of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-1 defeat to Nkana at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe and will be hoping to reverse the score line to stand a chance of qualifying to the next stage.

The game will kick off at 16:00GMT

