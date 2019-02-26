Ghana’s trade unionist Adu-Amankwah arrested in Zimbabwe

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Trade unionist Kwasi Adu-Amankwa is arrested in Zimbabwe

Ghana’s trade unionist Kwasi Adu-Amankwah has been arrested in Zimbabwe awaiting deportation, Zimbabwean media have reported.

Mr. Adu-Amankwa, who is secretary general of the African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), is currently being held at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

It is unclear the basis for his arrest.

In a statement, ITUC-Africa said Mr Adu-Amankwa was “forcefully taken from Jameson Hotel where he checked into upon arrival in Zimbabwe this morning 26th February 2019 by men of the Department of Immigration of Zimbabwe.”

The statement further noted: “… We fear he is being processed for deportation. We, nevertheless, sincerely hope that this will not be the case … Mr. President, we ask that your government take the necessary steps to ensure that comrade Kwasi Adu-Amankwah is released and allowed to continue with his mission. The least appropriate thing will be that the Zimbabwean Department of Immigration will tender an unreserved apology for this action and take genuine efforts to prevent future reoccurrence.

“As we count on Mr. President’s swift and appropriate interventions to successfully resolve and normalize this situation, we present the assurances of our high regards to your person and office, please.”

Adu-Amankwah traveled to Zimbabwe to conduct a solidarity meeting with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), one of the 105 affiliates of the ITUC-Africa across 52 of the 55 African countries. During his visit, he is supposed to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Labour, the International Labour Organisation and also the Employers’ Association of Zimbabwe.