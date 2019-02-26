Tema Fishing Harbour traders sensitised on fire prevention and good housekeeping practices

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019
Kumi-Adjei Sam, General Manager of Tema Fishing Harbour speaking to the media
The Tema Port Fire and Safety department has held a three-day sensitisation program at the Tema Fishing Harbour to educate food vendors and Fishmongers on good housekeeping and fire prevention processes.
The fishing harbour forms part of the Tema Port enclave and that any fire outbreak could have dire consequence on the Port, hence, the need for the constant safety engagements with those who ply their business there.
The fishmongers were educated on good housekeeping and the need for them to re-arrange their belongings in a manner that wouldn’t spark fire at the Fishing Harbour.
The General Manager for Tema Fishing Harbour, Kumi-Adjei Sam said management is leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure that the fishing harbour becomes a secured and safe place for those who ply their trade there.
“The dangers are there and therefore it’s something that we will continue to do periodically on quarterly basis. This is about the third time during this week that they have done that. We will be sending it to other places also to educate them until we see that almost everybody that comes here has some knowledge about how to keep their home safe,” he expressed.
The members of the Tema Fishmongers and Smokers’ Association expressed appreciation to management of GPHA and the Fire and Safety department for the education.
