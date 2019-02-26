Home | News | It’s unfortunate Akufo-Addo didn’t find space to address the issue of the kidnapped girls – MP

It’s unfortunate Akufo-Addo didn’t find space to address the issue of the kidnapped girls – MP

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Helen NtosoHelen Ntoso, Member of Parliament for Krachi West

Member of Parliament for Krachi West, Helen Ntoso has expressed worry over President Akufo-Addo’s failure to address issues regarding the kidnap of some young women in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Speaking on the floor of parliament she said “it is rather unfortunate that the president didn’t find space in in 30-page address in talking about girls who were kidnapped. Mr Speaker I’m a mother and there’s no one here that when his or her child is kidnapped will be able to have a sound sleep”.

Helen Ntoso added, that as a father, she expected the president to talk about the girls who are yet to be found after being kidnapped some months ago.

The three were reported missing between August and December 2018 in the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis and Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The police have since arrested and placed in custody, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, a Nigerian suspected to have been involved in the kidnapping of the girls. He previously escaped from police custody under bizarre circumstances but was recaptured sleeping in an abandoned building.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added that he was also surprised the president didn’t make a statement on the murder of journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale whose death made headlines internationally.

He said “there this matter of the assignation of a journalist Ahmed Ahmed Hussein Suale, am I surprised that this important matter which engaged the entire international community did not find expression in the president SONA”.

“We saw the united nation issue a statement, UNESCO, FIFA issued a statement to condemn it including the international federation of Journalist and a US Congressman and many more and yet the president of our republic who we all commend for leading the processes when he was Attorney General to repeal the criminal libel law, how is it that all of a sudden an assassination of a journalist, our president did not say a word about it,” he added.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that it was equally necessary for the president to state how much he has raised so far in regard to the construction of the National Cathedral.

“… As we speak we do not know how much has been raised; we do not know much has been raised in Ghana and we do not know how much has been raised in Washington DC. It would have been great for the president to give us an indication of how much has been raised. We still have concerns about prioritization, we still have concerns about how we are relocating. The substantive issue has to do with lack of transparency in the fund raising efforts” he said

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!