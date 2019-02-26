Home | News | SOAAG anticipates positive shipping industry in 2019

SOAAG anticipates positive shipping industry in 2019

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: EOP

Soaag1Robert Oram, President of Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana

The Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana say they anticipate a positive business outlook in the year 2019 with the coming into operation of the Tema Port expansion project.

Speaking at a cocktail event to engage key stakeholders of the maritime and shipping industry to review the year 2018 and also discuss prospects for 2019, the President of the Association, Robert Oram said the current macro-economic conditions in Ghana looks positive with rising GDP and falling inflation.

“I think when we look at the macro-economic conditions here in Ghana they look positive, GDP is growing, inflation is coming down so it should be a positive year with a new port opening and that should all point to a positive development for the shipping industry in Ghana.”

The members of SOAAG however urged government to put in place measures to arrest the cedi-dollar disparities.

“I’m sure the main policy everyone is interested in at the moment is how government will arrest the slide of the cedi, obviously it has a very big impact on particularly import business so I think that would be the key issue for many in the shipping industry; what will happen to the currency has a big impact on their business."

SOAAG described the year 2018 in the shipping industry as a good one with the increase of cargo throughput.

“The only way we can bring others on board is to have an open hand and open heart and encourage everyone to put their business in a conducive and open environment. Most importantly let’s share best practices because I know all of you here have a lot to give to each other,” Mr. Ayarna Imoro, Vice President of SOAAG advised.

Industry players present at the cocktail pledged their commitment to ensure that the port and maritime industry doesn’t suffer a setback in the future.

“This year the Shippers Authority is looking to doing something on UCL because it’s a problem that affect the industry and I know that SOAAG and freight forwarders and all of us will come on board because we know that if we can halt this trend it goes to even make our ports more efficient,” Monica Josiah, Tema Branch Manager of GSA remarked.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!