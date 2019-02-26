Home | News | Date for Isaac Dogboe-Navarrete rematch confirmed

Date for Isaac Dogboe-Navarrete rematch confirmed

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: primenewsghana.com

Dogboe Navarrete 2Dogboe and Naverette are set to mount the ring again in May

Isaac Dogboe (20-1) will have a shot at revenge against Emmanuel Navarrete (26-1) this spring.

Dogboe's adviser Mike Altamura has confirmed that the fight will happen on a date to be determined in May.

"We've agreed to terms for the rematch. We are waiting for our promoter Top Rank to finalize the date. At this stage I can confirm that it will be in May," Altamura told BoxingScene.com.

They first fought in December when Navarrete utilized his 5-inch height advantage to outbox the 5'2" Ghana native. The fight was Dogboe's second defense of the WBO super bantamweight title that he won against Jessie Magdaleno in April.

Dogboe has a rematch clause that he is exercising. After the fight, Dogboe's father and coach Paul Dogboe said that they underestimated the 24-year-old Mexican and didn't have a very good camp.

Altamura believes his fighter will put on a much better performance this time around and will be in better shape.

"The timing of this fight is perfect. Isaac is already in camp and will be in prime condition," said Altamura.

