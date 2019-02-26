Ayawaso Voilence: I found pieces of clues at crime scenes - Crime Officer

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DSP Abena Benewaa Kwabena is a Crime Officer at the East Legon District Police Command

Crime Officer of the East Legon District Police Command, DSP Abena Benewaa Kwabena, has revealed she spotted a number of clues of the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence upon her arrival at the scene of the crime.

DSP Kwabena testifying at the Emile Short Commission indicated that she saw traces of bullet marks and blood spots close to the residence of NDC's candidate, Delali Brempong.

According to her, "I saw bullet marks on a red pick-up, I saw bullet marks on a metal container and two trees close to Delali Brempong's house. I saw two spots with blood splatters".

The Crime Officer, however, stated that the scene had already been tampered with because people had walked on places that would have served as evidence.

She further indicated that she did not want to leave the scene immediately despite being informed about the arrest of some suspects at the time explaining that she had to preserve the spots identified.

She also noted taking videos of the evidence found adding; "I didn't want to leave the scene because I had identified some spots I didn't want tampered with. We managed to preserve and get some for the crime scene".

Meanwhile, DSP Kwabena assured the Commission investigations are still ongoing.