Home | News | Ayawaso Voilence: I found pieces of clues at crime scenes - Crime Officer

Ayawaso Voilence: I found pieces of clues at crime scenes - Crime Officer

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abena Benewaa DSP DSP Abena Benewaa Kwabena is a Crime Officer at the East Legon District Police Command

Crime Officer of the East Legon District Police Command, DSP Abena Benewaa Kwabena, has revealed she spotted a number of clues of the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence upon her arrival at the scene of the crime.

DSP Kwabena testifying at the Emile Short Commission indicated that she saw traces of bullet marks and blood spots close to the residence of NDC's candidate, Delali Brempong.

According to her, "I saw bullet marks on a red pick-up, I saw bullet marks on a metal container and two trees close to Delali Brempong's house. I saw two spots with blood splatters".

The Crime Officer, however, stated that the scene had already been tampered with because people had walked on places that would have served as evidence.

She further indicated that she did not want to leave the scene immediately despite being informed about the arrest of some suspects at the time explaining that she had to preserve the spots identified.

She also noted taking videos of the evidence found adding; "I didn't want to leave the scene because I had identified some spots I didn't want tampered with. We managed to preserve and get some for the crime scene".

Meanwhile, DSP Kwabena assured the Commission investigations are still ongoing.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!