Tema Metropolitan Assembly 'chop chop' ex-Mayor hot

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Isaac Ashai Odamtten 450x406Isaac Ashai Odamtten, former CEO of Tema Metropolitan Assembly

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is on the heels of the former the Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) under the previous Mahama administration, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, and two other public servants for allegedly embezzling GH¢5.6 million belonging to the assembly.

The former Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Emmanuel Nortey, and the immediate-past finance officer of the TMA, Nicholas Agbomadzi, have already been quizzed by the anti-graft body over the allegations.

Sources indicated that Mr. Odamtten, who is currently overseas, awarded contract to some private companies to collect revenue on behalf of the assembly.

As part of the contract, one of the private companies owned by a retired army officer solely printed bills and distributed same to entities, shops and industries in the metropolis.

Reports said that some revenues collected from the enterprises were lodged into illegal account operated by the former MCE and two public servants without the knowledge of the assembly.

In addition, the assembly reportedly flouted the Financial Administration Regulation by ceding revenue collection to a private company without the authorisation of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

According to reports, two other officers inflated commission on monies that were genuinely lodged into the assembly’s accounts and shared them among themselves.

Their action is said to have negatively affected the assembly, which struggled to raise funds for projects in the metropolis.

Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La, the current Chief Executive of TMA, according to information, detected the criminal acts and quickly lodged a complaint with the police and EOCO, which is currently investigating the matter.

EOCO has extended an invitation to Mr. Odamtten to answer some questions on the matter.

Meanwhile, EOCO has reportedly seized the passports of the former metropolitan finance officer, former coordinating director and the current internal auditor.

But some workers of TMA are wondering why Mr. Annan-La, the current Chief Executive of TMA, did not abrogate the contract after assuming office.

However, all efforts by DAILY GUIDE to reach Mr. Odamtten proved futile, as several calls and messages to his phone went unanswered.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

