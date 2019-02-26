Nigeria Election: How Buhari, Atiku performed in 32 States

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: dailypost.ng

President Buhari and his contender Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently leading the race in the presidential election conducted on Saturday.

Results obtained from States collation Centers by DAILY POST showed that President Buhari is coasting to victory with a wide margin of votes as against his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

While Atiku has gained more votes, winning the incumbent President with wide margins in States in the South East and some in South-South, Buhari has gathered insurmountable strength in the North.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in the election which began on Saturday.

In the result obtained so far by DAILY POST, President Muhammadu Buhari garnered 12, 025, 131 while Atiku has polled 8,570,758.