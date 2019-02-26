Home | News | MTN Ghana named Employer of the Year

MTN Ghana named Employer of the Year

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana also won the Outstanding Employee Retention Policy award

MTN Ghana has been adjudged Employer of the Year at the second edition of the Ghana Human Resource Innovation Awards (GHRIA) held in Accra.

At the same event, MTN Ghana won, Outstanding Employee Retention Policy, HR Innovation of the Year and HR Team of the Year for the Private Sector (Gold)

In addition, the Human Resource Executive of MTN Mrs. Amma Benneh-Amponsah was adjudged the HR Personality of the Year and one of the top 20 Human Resource Practitioners in Ghana.

Receiving the awards, Mrs Amma Benneh-Amponsah said “The awards attest to our continued commitment and investment in our people. We are humbled by this recognition. We will continue to invest in our human capital and infrastructure to create a conducive environment that enable employees to deliver their best.” She dedicated the awards to the staff of MTN.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Dr Edward Kwapong, reiterated the importance of the HR practitioner to the socio-economic development of a nation. He said the wealth of a nation or an organization lies in the hands of its human resources and how well those resources are managed to the benefit of all.

“An event such as this to recognize the great works of professionals is a good catalyst and a motivator to make sure that our human resources are at par if not ahead of the changes in the human resource sector in the country”, Mr. Kwapong stressed.

Over the years, MTN has been recognized by several institutions both local and internationally for their unequalled commitment to high performance through exceptional people management. MTN is the first Corporate organization in Ghana to be awarded a Gold accreditation by Investors in People International, the international standard for people management. In 2018 alone, MTN Ghana won Investor in People Gold Employer of the year. The company also won HR Leader of the Year (Top 50 HR Practitioners) and Human Resources (HR) Team of the Year at the maiden edition of the Ghana Human Resources Awards.

The HR Executive of MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh-Amponsah, was awarded and recognized as an HR Change Maker at the HR Awards Ghana.

The GHRIA is an annual event that recognises leading Human Resource persons and organizations who have contributed significantly to the practice.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

