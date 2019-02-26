NDC office shooting: Don’t dare revenge - Muntaka warns deceased’s family, friends

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has warned family and friends of the deceased who died during a shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party office in the Ashanti Region a week ago, not to revenge, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Abdul Wasiu said to be a member of the NDC Ashanti Regional Taskforce was gunned down near the party office by a thug only named “Warrior” said to be a member of the pro-NDC vigilante group, the ‘Hawks’ and has since gone into hiding committing the crime.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has widened its search for eight other suspects who are alleged to have been linked to the shooting incident at the NDC Regional office in Kumasi.

Muntaka Mubarak who was speaking to media in Kumasi condemned the unfortunate incident which occurred at the party office describing the incident as regrettable.

The lawmaker advised family and friends of the deceased not to revenge and allow the police to do their investigations into the matter in order to unmask the main culprits behind the dastardly act.

According to him, the incident had nothing to do with the party saying the deceased and the suspect were having personal issues which later led to the shooting leaving one dead and the other injured

“Though it is difficult situation for the deceased family and friends but they shouldn’t revenge. Revenge can never ensure peace. They should allow the police to do their investigations” he disclose to MyNewsGh.com

He however charged police to speed up their investigations into the matter and bring perpetrators into book to serve as a deterrent to others who think they can take the laws into their own hands and get away with it.