Home | News | NDC office shooting: Don’t dare revenge - Muntaka warns deceased’s family, friends

NDC office shooting: Don’t dare revenge - Muntaka warns deceased’s family, friends

Dan Soko

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Muntaka Mohammed ProbeMP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has warned family and friends of the deceased who died during a shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party office in the Ashanti Region a week ago, not to revenge, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Abdul Wasiu said to be a member of the NDC Ashanti Regional Taskforce was gunned down near the party office by a thug only named “Warrior” said to be a member of the pro-NDC vigilante group, the ‘Hawks’ and has since gone into hiding committing the crime.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has widened its search for eight other suspects who are alleged to have been linked to the shooting incident at the NDC Regional office in Kumasi.

Muntaka Mubarak who was speaking to media in Kumasi condemned the unfortunate incident which occurred at the party office describing the incident as regrettable.

The lawmaker advised family and friends of the deceased not to revenge and allow the police to do their investigations into the matter in order to unmask the main culprits behind the dastardly act.

According to him, the incident had nothing to do with the party saying the deceased and the suspect were having personal issues which later led to the shooting leaving one dead and the other injured

“Though it is difficult situation for the deceased family and friends but they shouldn’t revenge. Revenge can never ensure peace. They should allow the police to do their investigations” he disclose to MyNewsGh.com

He however charged police to speed up their investigations into the matter and bring perpetrators into book to serve as a deterrent to others who think they can take the laws into their own hands and get away with it.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!