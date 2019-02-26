Israeli former minister jailed 11 years for spying for Iran

JERUSALEM, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) -- An Israeli
court sent on Tuesday a former minister to 11 years in prison after finding him
guilty of spying on behalf of Iran.
The Jerusalem District Court approved the
sentence on Gonen Segev amidst a plea deal signed between Segev and the State
Attorney's office.
In the deal signed in January, Segev admitted
having committed "serious espionage" and "providing information
to the enemy."
The Jerusalem branch of the State Attorney's
office issued a statement following the court decision, saying Segev, according
to his own admission, had been in contact with the Iranian intelligence for
five years.
"He was in constant contact with his
operators through a secret, coded system and met them in Iran and various
countries around the globe."
Last May, Segev was extradited from Equatorial
Guinea and arrested in Israel.
Segev, 62, a former parliament member with the
right-wing party of Tzomet, once served as Israel's minister of energy and
infrastructure.
After his political career, he turned to
business. In 2004, he was arrested for attempting to smuggle thousands of
ecstasy pills from Amsterdam to Israel.
He admitted guilty amidst a plea bargain and
served five years in prison.

