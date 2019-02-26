Home | News | Israeli former minister jailed 11 years for spying for Iran

Israeli former minister jailed 11 years for spying for Iran

Dan Soko

JERUSALEM, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) -- An Israeli court sent on Tuesday a former minister to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty of spying on behalf of Iran.

The Jerusalem District Court approved the sentence on Gonen Segev amidst a plea deal signed between Segev and the State Attorney's office. 

In the deal signed in January, Segev admitted having committed "serious espionage" and "providing information to the enemy." 

The Jerusalem branch of the State Attorney's office issued a statement following the court decision, saying Segev, according to his own admission, had been in contact with the Iranian intelligence for five years.

"He was in constant contact with his operators through a secret, coded system and met them in Iran and various countries around the globe."

Last May, Segev was extradited from Equatorial Guinea and arrested in Israel. 

Segev, 62, a former parliament member with the right-wing party of Tzomet, once served as Israel's minister of energy and infrastructure.

After his political career, he turned to business. In 2004, he was arrested for attempting to smuggle thousands of ecstasy pills from Amsterdam to Israel.

He admitted guilty amidst a plea bargain and served five years in prison.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!