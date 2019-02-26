Home | News | DPRK's top leader Kim arrives in Vietnam

DPRK's top leader Kim arrives in Vietnam

Dan Soko

HANOI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam's northern Lang Son province Tuesday morning by train for his first official visit to the country and the second summit with his U.S. counterpart.

Kim's special train arrived at the Dong Dang station at around 8:13 a.m. local time (0113 GMT), and he was welcomed in the train station by Vietnamese officials and civilians, according to Vietnam News Agency.

During the visit, the first by a sitting DPRK top leader in 55 years, Kim is expected to meet with Vietnamese leaders.

Kim is accompanied by senior DPRK officials, including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, alternate member of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and first vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department, and Vice Chairman of the WPK Central Committee Kim Yong Chol, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim, who left Pyongyang on Saturday afternoon, will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for their second summit on Feb. 27-28 on bilateral relations and issues related to peace on and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

A "comprehensive" agreement was signed at the first DPRK-U.S. summit in Singapore in June 2018. The meeting resulted in improved bilateral ties.

Issues such as a roadmap for denuclearization, the lifting of sanctions, and whether to issue a war-ending declaration, will be the focal points at the upcoming Kim-Trump talks.

Kim is expected to have a one-on-one meeting with Trump, local reports said.

Earlier on Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in voiced his wish for a successful second DPRK-U.S. summit, saying that "we wish for the success of the summit as an expression of our support for the two leaders."

Security in Hanoi has been beefed up for Kim's visit.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 30 Persons Conveyed To Brempong’s House To Distribute Food

February 26, 2019

Minister Inspects Structures In North-East Region

February 26, 2019

Help Gov’t Deal With Critical Issues Abroad – Akufo-Addo To CFR

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Vigilantes Are Landguards

February 26, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

February 26, 2019

A Dirge For The Police And Law Enforcement Agencies In Ghana

February 26, 2019

Stakeholders Urged To Invest In Domestic Tourism

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

February 25, 2019

It’s too early to be looking for Mahama’s successor – NDC Vice Chairman

February 25, 2019

Hearts of Oak to sign more players

February 25, 2019

‘White people don’t know I’m lying.’ Trevor Noah tricked his Oscar audience with a fake translation

February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Moesha finally discloses what type of surgery she's done for her shape

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!