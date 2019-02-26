DPRK's top leader Kim arrives in Vietnam

HANOI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - Top leader of
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam's
northern Lang Son province Tuesday morning by train for his first official
visit to the country and the second summit with his U.S. counterpart.
Kim's special train arrived at the Dong Dang
station at around 8:13 a.m. local time (0113 GMT), and he was welcomed in the
train station by Vietnamese officials and civilians, according to Vietnam News
Agency.
During the visit, the first by a sitting DPRK
top leader in 55 years, Kim is expected to meet with Vietnamese leaders.
Kim is accompanied by senior DPRK officials,
including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, alternate member of the Political
Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and first vice
director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department, and Vice Chairman of the
WPK Central Committee Kim Yong Chol, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
Kim, who left Pyongyang on Saturday afternoon,
will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for their second summit on Feb.
27-28 on bilateral relations and issues related to peace on and
denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
A "comprehensive" agreement was
signed at the first DPRK-U.S. summit in Singapore in June 2018. The meeting resulted
in improved bilateral ties.
Issues such as a roadmap for denuclearization,
the lifting of sanctions, and whether to issue a war-ending declaration, will
be the focal points at the upcoming Kim-Trump talks.
Kim is expected to have a one-on-one meeting
with Trump, local reports said.
Earlier on Monday, South Korean President Moon
Jae-in voiced his wish for a successful second DPRK-U.S. summit, saying that
"we wish for the success of the summit as an expression of our support for
the two leaders."
Security in Hanoi has been beefed up for Kim's
visit.
GNA
