Zambian opposition leader arrested over disparaging remarks

LUSAKA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - An opposition leader in Zambia was arrested on Monday for making disparaging remarks about foreigners.

Chishimba Kambwili, leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, was arrested when he went to a police station in Lusaka, the country's capital, where he was summoned for questioning.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said the opposition leader was arrested for expressing or showing hatred against foreigners.

Kambwili is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, she added.

The arrest is linked to a video which went viral last week in which the opposition leader was shown shouting at an Indian worker of a road construction firm.

The opposition leader told the Indian driver to go back to his country and stop doing simple jobs that could be done by local