Zambian opposition leader arrested over disparaging remarks

LUSAKA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - An opposition
leader in Zambia was arrested on Monday for making disparaging remarks about
foreigners.
Chishimba Kambwili, leader of the opposition
National Democratic Congress, was arrested when he went to a police station in
Lusaka, the country's capital, where he was summoned for questioning.
Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said
the opposition leader was arrested for expressing or showing hatred against
foreigners.
Kambwili is expected to appear in court on
Tuesday, she added.
The arrest is linked to a video which went
viral last week in which the opposition leader was shown shouting at an Indian
worker of a road construction firm.
The opposition leader told the Indian driver to go back to his country and
stop doing simple jobs that could be done by local
