White House refutes forcible kiss allegations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - The White
House on Monday denied allegations from a Trump campaign staffer that she was
forcibly kissed by the then Republican candidate in 2016.
"This accusation is absurd on its face,
this never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible
eyewitness accounts," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a
statement.
The accuser, Alva Johnson, said Trump kissed
her without her consent in the southern state of Florida on Aug. 24, 2016
during a campaign stop.
Johnson filed a federal lawsuit against Trump
on Monday.
According to Johnson's recount, she was
speaking with Trump in a recreational vehicle when he leaned over.
Johnson turned her head before Trump kissed
her on the corner of her mouth.
"I immediately felt violated because I
wasn't expecting it or wanting it," Johnson told U.S. media.
Johnson's parents and her significant other
confirmed to U.S. media that they were told about the episode after it took place,
but two Trump campaign officials who were at the scene denied observing
anything improper.
According to the lawsuit, Johnson initially
decided to let the matter pass but changed her mind months later after Trump's
Access Hollywood tape surfaced, which included crude remarks against women.
