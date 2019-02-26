Security Council members urge continued political process in Darfur

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - Members
of the United Nations Security Council on Monday called on Sudan's government,
opposition parties and armed groups in Darfur to continue the efforts towards a
political solution of problems there.
According to the latest UN report on the
African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, known as UNAMID, the
security situation in Darfur in western Sudan has been relatively stable,
except for intermittent clashes between government forces and the rebel Abdul
Wahid-led faction of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA/AW) in Jebel Marra.
"Darfur today has never been more stable
since the establishment of UNAMID, and the first hybrid mission has begun
preparations for its eventual exit," said the report.
However, the Jebel Marra region in Darfur
remains a conflict zone without the cessation of hostilities, UN Assistant
Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita, told the Security
Council.
Keita, back from a trip to Sudan from Feb. 9
to 12, said that although civilians are no longer displaced by the clashes
there, they are exposed to robbery, abduction, and violence.
Given the situation, several members of the
Security Council said that the political process in Darfur should continue.
In addition, after the expected exit of
UNAMID, more tensions and new risk factors could emerge.
Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent
representative to the UN, said that the Sudanese government has been committed
to a political settlement of the Darfur issue, and the opposition parties and
armed groups there should abandon military means, take an active part in the
peace process and solve problems through political means such as dialogue and
consultation.
The permanent representative of South Africa
Jerry Matjila said that more efforts are required in the Jebel Marra region,
and it is imperative that all parties continue carrying out outstanding
provisions of the peace deal in Darfur, and stay committed to negotiations.
Keita also noticed a need in Darfur to
strengthen the security measures to prevent and curb inter-communal tensions
over access to land, migration routes, and other sources of livelihood.
Darfur has been plagued by conflicts between
the government forces and the armed rebels since 2003.
UNAMID, the second biggest of the UN
peacekeeping missions, was first deployed in Darfur in early 2008, and its full
withdrawal is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
GNA
