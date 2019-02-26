Make Kim-Trump Hanoi summit meaningful

HANOI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) - Hanoi, recognized as
a "City for Peace" by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and
Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is gearing up for a crucial meeting to bring
lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Hope for tangible progress toward
denuclearization of the peninsula has been pinned on the second summit between
U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday,
comes less than one year since their landmark Singapore summit last June, the
first between incumbent leaders of the two countries since the 1950-53 Korean
War.
In a joint statement signed after their
meeting, Trump pledged to provide security guarantees to the DPRK while Kim
reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to a complete denuclearization of
the Korean Peninsula.
But the follow-up interactions seem to have
stalled, with each side accusing the other of dragging their feet and showing
bad faith.
The stagnation in talks has been widely
attributed to the vague joint statement from the Singapore meeting that is long
in rhetoric, short in details.
With joint efforts from relevant parties, the
political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue now faces a historic
opportunity as a strong momentum for peace has been growing in the region.
To avoid being dismissed as merely another
photo opportunity between Kim and Trump, the two countries need to build up
mutual trust, address each other's core concerns in a balanced manner,
demonstrate sincerity and wisdom, take corresponding actions and make bold and
necessary concessions, among others.
The DRPK has taken initial and unilateral
steps toward denuclearization by destroying the tunnels of the Punggre-ri
nuclear test site where it conducted all six of its nuclear tests, and a key
missile engine facility.
The United States need to consider easing up
sanctions on the DPRK.
In the run-up to the second summit, both the
DPRK and the United States have expressed their optimism over a meaningful
outcome.
Kim has said his country would live up to its
stance of denuclearization and resolving the nuclear issue on the Korean
Peninsula through dialogue so as to achieve results that would be welcomed
internationally, while Trump said there is "a very good chance that we
will make a deal."
Now that Kim and Trump are about to shake
hands again, they need to take a further step toward each other in order to
reach some concrete results that could serve as a roadmap for the two sides to
materialize denuclearization and peace making. That is the only way to ensure
their second summit is meaningful.
