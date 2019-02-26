Make Kim-Trump Hanoi summit meaningful

HANOI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) - Hanoi, recognized as a "City for Peace" by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is gearing up for a crucial meeting to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.

Hope for tangible progress toward denuclearization of the peninsula has been pinned on the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday, comes less than one year since their landmark Singapore summit last June, the first between incumbent leaders of the two countries since the 1950-53 Korean War.

In a joint statement signed after their meeting, Trump pledged to provide security guarantees to the DPRK while Kim reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

But the follow-up interactions seem to have stalled, with each side accusing the other of dragging their feet and showing bad faith.

The stagnation in talks has been widely attributed to the vague joint statement from the Singapore meeting that is long in rhetoric, short in details.

With joint efforts from relevant parties, the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue now faces a historic opportunity as a strong momentum for peace has been growing in the region.

To avoid being dismissed as merely another photo opportunity between Kim and Trump, the two countries need to build up mutual trust, address each other's core concerns in a balanced manner, demonstrate sincerity and wisdom, take corresponding actions and make bold and necessary concessions, among others.

The DRPK has taken initial and unilateral steps toward denuclearization by destroying the tunnels of the Punggre-ri nuclear test site where it conducted all six of its nuclear tests, and a key missile engine facility.

The United States need to consider easing up sanctions on the DPRK.

In the run-up to the second summit, both the DPRK and the United States have expressed their optimism over a meaningful outcome.

Kim has said his country would live up to its stance of denuclearization and resolving the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue so as to achieve results that would be welcomed internationally, while Trump said there is "a very good chance that we will make a deal."

Now that Kim and Trump are about to shake hands again, they need to take a further step toward each other in order to reach some concrete results that could serve as a roadmap for the two sides to materialize denuclearization and peace making. That is the only way to ensure their second summit is meaningful.

GNA