Economists foresee U.S. recession in 2021: survey

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Xinhua/GNA) - Majority of
the U.S. economists believe the country will fall into a recession no later
than in 2021, according to a survey report released Monday by the National
Association for Business Economics (NABE).
The report showed about 10 percent of the
experts surveyed expect an economic recession in the United States this year,
42 percent expect one in 2020, and 25 percent think a downturn will hit in
2021.
That means roughly three fourths of them
believe a recession will take place by the end of 2021.
About a decade after the end of the financial
crisis, 47 percent of respondents think that the U.S. government's fiscal
response to the crisis was inadequate and that more should have been done, the
NABE report said.
About one-third thinks that the government's
response was about right, while 16 percent think that the government did too
much.
A majority of respondents, or 67 percent, believe
that the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy response to the financial
crisis was adequate, and 79 percent think that the quantitative easing program
was generally effective.
In its economic projections released in
December, the Fed revised down its forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2019 to
2.3 percent from the previous 2.5 percent.
After concluding a two-day policy meeting in
late January, the Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected and pledged
patience on future rate hikes.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article