Second Edition of Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon launched

Dan Soko

By Simon Asare, GNA    

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - The second edition of the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon (KEMM), was officially launched at the Head Office of StarTimes Ghana Limited, Airport in Accra on Tuesday, February 26.

According to the organizers, this year's Marathon, slated for April 20, 2019, would see participants compete for a total prize package of GHC 20, 000 and this would include, electrical gadgets, products from sponsors and an opportunity to participate in international marathons.

Mr. William Ezah, Project Manager of Medivent Consult – organizers of the event said, the second edition would see major improvements in the event, having learnt very useful lessons from the maiden edition.

He said, the security of athletes would be improved, whilst the prizes at stake and fairness in the competition would be significantly improved.

According to Mr. Ezah, the improvements were made to attract maximum participation from athletes and further raise the standards of the event.

Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Mpraeso Baamuhene of Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), who launched the event said, the Marathon has come to stay, after seeking new ways of making the Easter celebrations on the mountain more exciting.

''There is no doubt that KEMM has come to stay considering the events unfolding at this launch.

''Last year, KTC sought ways of giving the Kwahu Easter a new image, hence the introduction of this marathon to give the Easter Celebration a international character and outlook.

Nana Darte I, also urged corporate bodies to come on board to support the event as well as encouraged massive participation from the athletes, as well as enjoy the various tourist sites of Kwahu.

Mr. George Lomotey, Director of Television of StarTimes, in his remarks, said this year's marathon would be televised on Adepa TV and millions would have the chance to witness the event.

He said they were happy to partner Medivent Consult and Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) in the successfully organisation of the program.

Over 1000 athletes are expected to compete in this 42.2 kilometer marathon with three winners in both the male and female categories having the chance to compete in the Bejing Marathon

