Second Edition of Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon launched

By Simon Asare, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - The second edition of
the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon (KEMM), was officially launched at the Head
Office of StarTimes Ghana Limited, Airport in Accra on Tuesday, February 26.
According to the organizers, this year's Marathon,
slated for April 20, 2019, would see participants compete for a total prize
package of GHC 20, 000 and this would include, electrical gadgets, products
from sponsors and an opportunity to participate in international marathons.
Mr. William Ezah, Project Manager of Medivent
Consult – organizers of the event said, the second edition would see major
improvements in the event, having learnt very useful lessons from the maiden
edition.
He said, the security of athletes would be
improved, whilst the prizes at stake and fairness in the competition would be
significantly improved.
According to Mr. Ezah, the improvements were
made to attract maximum participation from athletes and further raise the
standards of the event.
Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Mpraeso Baamuhene
of Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), who launched the event said, the Marathon
has come to stay, after seeking new ways of making the Easter celebrations on
the mountain more exciting.
''There is no doubt that KEMM has come to stay
considering the events unfolding at this launch.
''Last year, KTC sought ways of giving the
Kwahu Easter a new image, hence the introduction of this marathon to give the
Easter Celebration a international character and outlook.
Nana Darte I, also urged corporate bodies to
come on board to support the event as well as encouraged massive participation
from the athletes, as well as enjoy the various tourist sites of Kwahu.
Mr. George Lomotey, Director of Television of
StarTimes, in his remarks, said this year's marathon would be televised on
Adepa TV and millions would have the chance to witness the event.
He said they were happy to partner Medivent
Consult and Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) in the successfully organisation of
the program.
Over 1000 athletes are expected to compete in this 42.2 kilometer
marathon with three winners in both the male and female categories having the
chance to compete in the Bejing Marathon
