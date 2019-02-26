Home | News | MOYS/GFA outline road map for special competition

Dan Soko
Mr. Curtis Perry Okudjeto
Mr. Curtis Perry Okudjeto

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is working together to draw a road map a special competition, ahead of normal football activities in Ghana.

A statement signed by Mr. Curtis Perry Okudjeto, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports said, this was agreed on after a meeting on Monday, February 25, between MOYS, the NC, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

The statement said the meeting was centered on Special Competition to be organized by the NC of the GFA, which was to precede resumption of football related activities in the country.

According to the statement, the road map would take into consideration contributions from various stakeholders.

It stated that, an announcement would be made on the competition in dues course adding that the ministry was grateful to all stakeholders.

Dan Soko
