Re: Change The Change 2020

My attention has been drawn to an opinion piece attributed to me that attacks the government's Free SHS policy and ends with "change the change 2020."

That write-up is false. It is fake news. I did NOT write it.

In fact, while the implementation of the Free SHS policy has fallen short of my expectations, I fully support the policy. It opens the doors to success for the poor in our society. I was once one of those.

It is my considered opinion that a well-implemented Free SHS policy, coupled with basic level and tertiary level reforms that ensures that students get to SHS ready to succeed and graduate from University with employable skills is fundamental to our socioeconomic transformation.

Once again, I urge all to condemn the cowardly practice of putting our opinions in other people's mouths. It is dishonourable and subversive of our democracy.

Finally, I thank those who questioned the piece and reached out to me.

Arthur Kobina Kennedy

(26th February 2019)