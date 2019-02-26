Gov’t leads international agency to privatise education; teacher unions angry

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

They allege gov't has engaged international private agency and secured $150m to be invested in it

Four teacher unions have accused government of allowing a public-private partnership into education, a move they think is risky for the country.

According to the teacher unions, government must ditch any such decision or risk their massive resistance.

The teacher unions made this known to the press in Accra on Tuesday.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (Nagrat), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (Tewu).

They claim that for the past two years, government has engaged an international private agency and secured $150 million to be invested into education.

The unions think such a move is an attempt by government and the international agency to privatize education in the country, which does not augur well for the country.