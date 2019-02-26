We’ll milk every single vote on the electoral register for NDC in 2020 - Ketu South NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: awakenewsonline.com

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Ketu South Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region have pledged their commitment in ensuring electorates within the constituency and beyond vote massively for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 general elections.

This was made known in a statement signed by Desmond Kwaku Tsewu, Secretary of the Ketu South NDC following the election of former President John Mahama as the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC.

The executives congratulated Mahama for beating six contenders in the NDC presidential race to emerge victorious and wished the other candidates “better luck in their political pursuits”.

“As the largest constituency with 208 branches, Ketu South is proud to have churned 1,797 votes for JM. We share this glory with our indefatigable Member of Parliament Hon Fifi Kwetey, all former appointees, our hardworking branch executives, members of the elections directorate, and all other individuals who supported us in diverse ways,” they stated.

The Ketu South NDC also commended the police, Municipal Electoral Commission and the media for their immeasurable support in ensuring a peaceful and transparent presidential primaries.

“We are very poised for action and ready to support H.E John Dramani Mahama to redeem our constituents from the Nana Addo/Bawumia inflicted economic hardship of GHC 9.5 to 1,000CFA exchange rate,” the Ketu South NDC stressed.

Read the full statement below

KETU SOUTH BOOMS FOR MAHAMA WITH 1,797 VOTES

The Executives of the largest constituency in Ghana under the chairmanship of Hon Bright kwaku kumordzie (Solobaggie) extend their warmest felicitations to H.E John Dramani Mahama on his resounding victory in the just ended NDC Presidential Primaries. We also commend all other candidates and wish them better luck in their political pursuits.

As the largest constituency with 208 branches, Ketu South is proud to have churned 1,797 votes for JM.

We share this glory with our indefatigable Member of Parliament Hon Fifi Kwetey, all former appointees, our hardworking branch executives, members of the elections directorate, and all other individuals who supported us in diverse ways.

We also profoundly acknowledge the immeasurable support of the Three District Police Commanders and their men, the Municipal Electoral Commission and the media.

It is our hope to replicate the reinvigorated political enthusiasm that culminated in the national historic figure of 1,797 votes across the length and breath of Ketu South in order to milk every single vote on the electoral register for the NDC in 2020.

We are very poised for action and ready to support H.E John Dramani Mahama to redeem our constituents from the Nana Addo/Bawumia inflicted economic hardship of Ghc 9.5 to 1,000CFA exchange rate.

Long Live the NDC and together we win 2020.

—Signed—

Desmond Kwaku Tsewu

Secretary, NDC Ketu South.

24/02/2019