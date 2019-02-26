Home | News | Afropop songstress Lamisi out with new album "Brighter Side"

Afropop songstress Lamisi out with new album "Brighter Side"

Dan Soko

Known for her hit "Tanka Fanka", the sassy vocalist listed 12 of her masterpieces and put them together in the body of work.

The album is afrobeats and features no guest artiste.

"Brighter Side" focuses on love, staying true to one's self, motivation and everything positive.

Ahead of the release, she released “The Way You Control” off of the album a few weeks ago to create awareness and held a launch and concert at the Alliance Française in Accra over the weekend.

The album launch was graced by many rising stars and mainstream stars including Samini and Atongo.

Stream the full album below.

DOWNLOAD "Brighter Side" by Lamisi

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

