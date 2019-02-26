Afropop songstress Lamisi out with new album "Brighter Side"

Known for her hit "Tanka Fanka", the sassy vocalist listed 12 of her masterpieces and put them together in the body of work.

The album is afrobeats and features no guest artiste.

"Brighter Side" focuses on love, staying true to one's self, motivation and everything positive.

Ahead of the release, she released “The Way You Control” off of the album a few weeks ago to create awareness and held a launch and concert at the Alliance Française in Accra over the weekend.

The album launch was graced by many rising stars and mainstream stars including Samini and Atongo.

Stream the full album below.

DOWNLOAD "Brighter Side" by Lamisi