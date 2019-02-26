GPHA, GMA boost development in supply chain management

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Mr Michael Luguje, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has said a national supply chain management skills development and awareness campaign is needed in to drive local growth and participation in the ocean economy.



A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Media Relations Department of the Global Media Alliance, explained that through a corporate citizenry partnership with Professor Douglas Boateng, GPHA and the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), limited copies of the world’s only inclusive supply chain management compendium, would be made available to select organisations and individuals operating in the Ghana’s maritime supply chain sector.

Mr. Luguje said his outfit was pleased to co-sponsor the books, which they believed were supportive of sectorial efforts and the nation’s long-term industrialisation and self-sufficiency drive.

“One of GPHA’s core mandate is to offer world class maritime related supply chain management services to our clients. It is certainly in our long-term interest for Ghanaians to understand the impact that supply chain management has on both the economy and the maritime sector.

“For GPHA, increased local value addition through service delivery quality will impact inward and outward traffic flows at our various ports plus enable us to become the leading trade and logistics hub in the ECOWAS sub region,” it added.

It said effective supply chain management was a key component of the future industrialisation of Ghana and the African diaspora.

The statement noted that the development initiative would help to create awareness of the various aspects of supply chain management and assist professionals operating in both the public and private sectors and within the maritime related value chains.

Mr Kwame Owusu, the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority according to the statement, said the mandate of the Authority was to ensure an efficient, cost effective and orderly provision of services in the shipping industry in line with government policies.

“Essential to this was the continuous assessment of the knowledge requirements of the maritime industry and knowledge of the various aspects of supply chain management was rapidly emerging as critical to the success of this sector.

Prof Boateng according to the statement said availability of the Compendium of Supply Chain Management Terms would increase national awareness on the inextricable link between supply chain management, Ghana’s long-term industrialisation, job creation, public sector and state owned institutional performance and productivity improvement efforts.

He said the developed world had successfully used supply chain management to industrialise, improve government’s service delivery quality, create sustainable jobs, undertake value addition to their resources and promoted small to medium-sized enterprise growth.

“Without Supply Chain Management professional skills, Ghana will not be able to achieve the Ghana beyond Aid, the 17 UN SDGs and the 2030 vision,”.

Professor Douglas Boateng is Africa’s first ever appointed Professor Extraordinaire for supply and value chain management.

He is independently recognised as one of the vertical specific global strategic thinkers on procurement, governance, and logistics.

GNA