GPHA, GMA boost development in supply chain management

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA -
Mr Michael Luguje, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours
Authority (GPHA), has said a national supply chain management skills
development and awareness campaign is needed in to drive local growth and
participation in the ocean economy.
with Professor Douglas Boateng, GPHA and the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA),
limited copies of the world’s only inclusive supply chain management
compendium, would be made available to select organisations and individuals
operating in the Ghana’s maritime supply chain sector.
Mr. Luguje said his
outfit was pleased to co-sponsor the books, which they believed were supportive
of sectorial efforts and the nation’s long-term industrialisation and
self-sufficiency drive.
“One of GPHA’s core
mandate is to offer world class maritime related supply chain management
services to our clients. It is certainly in our long-term interest for
Ghanaians to understand the impact that supply chain management has on both the
economy and the maritime sector.
“For GPHA, increased
local value addition through service delivery quality will impact inward and
outward traffic flows at our various ports plus enable us to become the leading
trade and logistics hub in the ECOWAS sub region,” it added.
It said effective
supply chain management was a key component of the future industrialisation of
Ghana and the African diaspora.
The statement noted
that the development initiative would help to create awareness of the various
aspects of supply chain management and assist professionals operating in both
the public and private sectors and within the maritime related value chains.
Mr Kwame Owusu, the
Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority according to the statement,
said the mandate of the Authority was to ensure an efficient, cost effective
and orderly provision of services in the shipping industry in line with
government policies.
“Essential to this was
the continuous assessment of the knowledge requirements of the maritime industry
and knowledge of the various aspects of supply chain management was rapidly
emerging as critical to the success of this sector.
Prof Boateng according
to the statement said availability of the Compendium of Supply Chain Management
Terms would increase national awareness on the inextricable link between supply
chain management, Ghana’s long-term industrialisation, job creation, public
sector and state owned institutional performance and productivity improvement
efforts.
He said the developed
world had successfully used supply chain management to industrialise, improve
government’s service delivery quality, create sustainable jobs, undertake value
addition to their resources and promoted small to medium-sized enterprise
growth.
“Without Supply Chain
Management professional skills, Ghana will not be able to achieve the Ghana
beyond Aid, the 17 UN SDGs and the 2030 vision,”.
Professor Douglas
Boateng is Africa’s first ever appointed Professor Extraordinaire for supply
and value chain management.
He is independently
recognised as one of the vertical specific global strategic thinkers on
procurement, governance, and logistics.
