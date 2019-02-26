Unilever Ghana cautions public against recruitment fraudsters

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA -
Unilever Ghana has issued a disclaimer over fraudsters taking advantage of
unsuspecting Ghanaians looking for employment.
A statement from the
company issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said it
had tracked activities of some individuals and group of persons on social
media, purporting to act as recruitment agents/agencies for the Unilever Ghana.
It added that so
called recruitment agents/agencies had been soliciting money from unsuspecting
members of the public as facilitation fees.
The statement said
“Unilever Ghana would like to draw the attention of the members of the public
to the activities of these scammers and caution against transacting business
with them.
It said Unilever would
not solicit money from the public to facilitate recruitment into the company
and that “all job vacancies are advertised on the company’s careers sites:
www.unileverghana.com/careers/ and Unilever official LinkedIn page.
GNA
