Unilever Ghana cautions public against recruitment fraudsters

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Unilever Ghana has issued a disclaimer over fraudsters taking advantage of unsuspecting Ghanaians looking for employment.



A statement from the company issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said it had tracked activities of some individuals and group of persons on social media, purporting to act as recruitment agents/agencies for the Unilever Ghana.

It added that so called recruitment agents/agencies had been soliciting money from unsuspecting members of the public as facilitation fees.

The statement said “Unilever Ghana would like to draw the attention of the members of the public to the activities of these scammers and caution against transacting business with them.

It said Unilever would not solicit money from the public to facilitate recruitment into the company and that “all job vacancies are advertised on the company’s careers sites: www.unileverghana.com/careers/ and Unilever official LinkedIn page.

GNA