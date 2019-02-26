Home | News | Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana to deepen country’s foreign policy - Minister

Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana to deepen country’s foreign policy - Minister

Dan Soko

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah/Abena Sika Otchere, GNA

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - The establishment of the Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana would deepen and strengthen Ghana’s foreign policy through the contributions of experts drawn from vibrant and dynamic society.

Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, speaking at the inauguration of the Council on Tuesday, said the Council would aid in building meaningful and productive relations with various international entities.

The Council is a think-tank on Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations comprising; diplomats, lawyers, media practitioners, financial experts, academics and other professionals who would aid in shaping and sharpening the country’s foreign policy formulation and execution.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the Guest of Honour, inaugurated the Council at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Ms Botchwey expressed the hope that the Council would further deepen and enhance the country’s admirable international standing and aid in advancing and consolidating the country’s hard-won international reputation and accelerate national development.

She said the wealth of knowledge and expertise garnered by Council members over the years would provide good perspectives on global issues and enable the nation to adequately engage international institutions and other countries in the interest of the people.

The Minister said it would ensure the nation spoke with one voice on issues relating to the country’s foreign policy and shift resources from peace building to human development.

Consequently, it would facilitate the maintenance of peace and security through the rule of law, human rights, democratic governance and dimensional human development to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Africa Sustainable Development Agenda 2063.

Ms Botchwey commended the founding members of the Council for their foresight toward advancing the country’s foreign policy interests and said the Ministry and its missions abroad would work closely with them to push forward the interest of the nation.

Ambassador K.K Osei, President of the Council, in his welcome address, said the Council, initially established in 2009, would mobilise the rich and diverse pool of human resources in the country and beyond, to improve the understanding of contemporary continental and global issues, towards effective policy-making and execution.

He said it would also publish memoirs of retired diplomats and other professionals, books and articles on international issues and create a platform for visiting dignitaries to the country to share their perspectives on public and international issues.

It intends to undertake research into Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations and organise seminars, workshops and conferences on international issues.

The Council is modelled on similar well-established think tanks like the Council of foreign Relations in the United States and Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

The founding members of the Council are: Ambassador D.K Osei, the President; Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, the Vice President; Kojo Bentsi-Enchill,Esq., Brigadier-General Francis Asiedu Agyemfra, Abraham Agbozo, Esq., Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, Egbert Faibille Junior, Esq., Ambassador Lawrence R.A. Satuh and Dr Linda Akua Opongmaa Darkwa.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Chemical seller grabbed over car fraud

February 25, 2019

Court upheld objection to tender document through Prosecution witness

February 25, 2019

Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon to be launched on Tuesday

February 25, 2019

Ghana’s Fastest Human To Be Launched On March 15

February 25, 2019

Ghana’s Rabiu Mohammed joins Krylia Sovetov

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!