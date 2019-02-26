Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana to deepen country’s foreign policy - Minister

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah/Abena Sika Otchere, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA -
The establishment of the Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana would deepen and
strengthen Ghana’s foreign policy through the contributions of experts drawn
from vibrant and dynamic society.
Ms Shirley Ayorkor
Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, speaking
at the inauguration of the Council on Tuesday, said the Council would aid in
building meaningful and productive relations with various international
entities.
The Council is a
think-tank on Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations comprising;
diplomats, lawyers, media practitioners, financial experts, academics and other
professionals who would aid in shaping and sharpening the country’s foreign
policy formulation and execution.
President Nana Addo
Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the Guest of Honour, inaugurated the Council at a
brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Ms Botchwey expressed
the hope that the Council would further deepen and enhance the country’s
admirable international standing and aid in advancing and consolidating the
country’s hard-won international reputation and accelerate national
development.
She said the wealth of
knowledge and expertise garnered by Council members over the years would
provide good perspectives on global issues and enable the nation to adequately
engage international institutions and other countries in the interest of the
people.
The Minister said it
would ensure the nation spoke with one voice on issues relating to the
country’s foreign policy and shift resources from peace building to human development.
Consequently, it would
facilitate the maintenance of peace and security through the rule of law, human
rights, democratic governance and dimensional human development to support the
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Africa Sustainable
Development Agenda 2063.
Ms Botchwey commended
the founding members of the Council for their foresight toward advancing the
country’s foreign policy interests and said the Ministry and its missions
abroad would work closely with them to push forward the interest of the nation.
Ambassador K.K Osei,
President of the Council, in his welcome address, said the Council, initially
established in 2009, would mobilise the rich and diverse pool of human
resources in the country and beyond, to improve the understanding of
contemporary continental and global issues, towards effective policy-making and
execution.
He said it would also
publish memoirs of retired diplomats and other professionals, books and
articles on international issues and create a platform for visiting dignitaries
to the country to share their perspectives on public and international issues.
It intends to
undertake research into Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations and
organise seminars, workshops and conferences on international issues.
The Council is modelled
on similar well-established think tanks like the Council of foreign Relations
in the United States and Chatham House in the United Kingdom.
The founding members
of the Council are: Ambassador D.K Osei, the President; Ambassador Kabral
Blay-Amihere, the Vice President; Kojo Bentsi-Enchill,Esq., Brigadier-General
Francis Asiedu Agyemfra, Abraham Agbozo, Esq., Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, Egbert
Faibille Junior, Esq., Ambassador Lawrence R.A. Satuh and Dr Linda Akua
Opongmaa Darkwa.
GNA
