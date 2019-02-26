Wear Ghana 2019 launched in Accra

By
Hafsa Obeng/Florence Oppong, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA –
The National Commission on Culture (NCC) on Tuesday launched the second edition
of the “Wear Ghana Month,” with the call for the passage of a law to ensure
that Ghanaian fabrics are worn at all state and international functions to
promote the nation.
Ms Edna Janet Nyame,
Executive Director NCC, said the greatest attraction of any group of people was
what they wear and Ghanaians do portray themselves to the world by what they
wear.
She said the festival
held under the theme: “Wear the talk, promote your own”, was initiated two
years ago to ensure the promotion of local textiles as well as create employment
for the youth in fashion and dress making.
She said the NCC as a
cultural institution is mandated to promote and ensure the growth and
development of Ghanaian culture and make them more relevant to our development,
and it is based on this, that the Commission introduced the Wear Ghana
Programme.
Ms Nyame said the
Commission was also to promote national identity and encourage institutions
such as the Universities, Colleges of Education, Security Services, the
Judiciary and Legislature to adapt local designs and patterns in their regalia
and paraphernalia.
“Our designers can use
our local fabrics to sew suites and nice shirts so it can be worn at any
international program outside Ghana.”
She commended
Ghanaians who always wear locally made fabrics wherever they find themselves
adding that they should continue in their effort promote our culture.
The Executive Director
said the Wear Ghana Festival has come to stay and it is their intention to
replicate it in all the ten regional centres and with proper package, as
cultural goods, they would be able to attract tourists and corporate entities
for sponsor.
She said the programme
lined up for this year’s wear Ghana month include a float on March 1, from the
National Theatre through some principal streets of Accra, which will end at the
National Theatre with a free health screening and exhibition of made in Ghana
fabrics and other handmade products.
She said there would
also be fun games, photo shoot and fashion show on the March 15. The
celebration would be climaxed with a fashion Night at the National Theatre
co-sponsored by GTP on March, 30.
Ms Nyame said the role
of cultural festivals as means of development are exemplified in many ways
including what we wear, our language, customs, among others, saying there are
good reasons to learn how to improve upon the livelihoods and reduce poverty.
Reverend Stephen Kofi
Badu, Marketing officer Ghana Textile Production (GTP), said GTP was delighted
to be part of this initiative to promote Ghanaian made fabrics and Ghana as a
whole.
He said the festival
was an opportunity to see how best to address some of the challenges of people
who shy away from wearing made in Ghana fabrics, adding that the company
through this program will exhibit quite a number of their products to
Ghanaians.
He also said GTP
through this program would employ fashion designers to sew very good styles
since many Ghanaians would want to wear fabrics that were neatly sewn and very
comfortable to wear.
Mr Alfred Asumadu, the
Chief Marketing Officer for the Ghana Tourism Authority, advised Ghanaians to
embrace the program and buy into it to help boost the economy and income for
people who trade in the Ghanaian products.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article