Wear Ghana 2019 launched in Accra

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The National Commission on Culture (NCC) on Tuesday launched the second edition of the “Wear Ghana Month,” with the call for the passage of a law to ensure that Ghanaian fabrics are worn at all state and international functions to promote the nation.

Ms Edna Janet Nyame, Executive Director NCC, said the greatest attraction of any group of people was what they wear and Ghanaians do portray themselves to the world by what they wear.

She said the festival held under the theme: “Wear the talk, promote your own”, was initiated two years ago to ensure the promotion of local textiles as well as create employment for the youth in fashion and dress making.

She said the NCC as a cultural institution is mandated to promote and ensure the growth and development of Ghanaian culture and make them more relevant to our development, and it is based on this, that the Commission introduced the Wear Ghana Programme.

Ms Nyame said the Commission was also to promote national identity and encourage institutions such as the Universities, Colleges of Education, Security Services, the Judiciary and Legislature to adapt local designs and patterns in their regalia and paraphernalia.

“Our designers can use our local fabrics to sew suites and nice shirts so it can be worn at any international program outside Ghana.”

She commended Ghanaians who always wear locally made fabrics wherever they find themselves adding that they should continue in their effort promote our culture.

The Executive Director said the Wear Ghana Festival has come to stay and it is their intention to replicate it in all the ten regional centres and with proper package, as cultural goods, they would be able to attract tourists and corporate entities for sponsor.

She said the programme lined up for this year’s wear Ghana month include a float on March 1, from the National Theatre through some principal streets of Accra, which will end at the National Theatre with a free health screening and exhibition of made in Ghana fabrics and other handmade products.

She said there would also be fun games, photo shoot and fashion show on the March 15. The celebration would be climaxed with a fashion Night at the National Theatre co-sponsored by GTP on March, 30.

Ms Nyame said the role of cultural festivals as means of development are exemplified in many ways including what we wear, our language, customs, among others, saying there are good reasons to learn how to improve upon the livelihoods and reduce poverty.

Reverend Stephen Kofi Badu, Marketing officer Ghana Textile Production (GTP), said GTP was delighted to be part of this initiative to promote Ghanaian made fabrics and Ghana as a whole.

He said the festival was an opportunity to see how best to address some of the challenges of people who shy away from wearing made in Ghana fabrics, adding that the company through this program will exhibit quite a number of their products to Ghanaians.

He also said GTP through this program would employ fashion designers to sew very good styles since many Ghanaians would want to wear fabrics that were neatly sewn and very comfortable to wear.

Mr Alfred Asumadu, the Chief Marketing Officer for the Ghana Tourism Authority, advised Ghanaians to embrace the program and buy into it to help boost the economy and income for people who trade in the Ghanaian products.

