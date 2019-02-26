Short Commission declines Counsel’s application to cross-examine witnesses

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA –
The Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday declined an
application of Dr Dominic Ayine, Counsel for Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong and Mr
Sam George to cross-examine witnesses that appeared before it.
It would be recalled
that on Wednesday, February 20, Dr Ayine made the application during the
testimony of Mr Brempong, that the Commission recall witnesses who had made
statements that were linked to his clients for him to cross-examine them.
However, Mr Francis
Emile Short, the Chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry
declined to grant the petition at the end of the Commission’s cross-examination
of Mr Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram.
Mr Short said Counsel
(Dr Ayine) based his application on Section 11 (1) C and 12 (2) of the
Commission of Inquiry Practice and Procedure Rules 2010.
Section 11 (1) C: “The
Lawyer for the Commission is responsible for the re-examination of the witness
after the cross examination of the witness by any other lawyer appearing before
the Commission”.
Mr Short noted that
that Section 11 (1) C refers to re-examining by the lawyer for the Commission
and not by Counsel for any witness appearing before the Commission.
Section 12 (2): “The
Lawyer or an expert witness appearing for the person whose conduct is the
subject of the inquiry may cross-examine a witness”.
Mr Short said neither
Mr Delali Brempong nor Mr Sam George was a person whose conduct was the subject
of this particular enquiry.
“The Commission seeks
to give all witnesses appearing before it the opportunity to testify and supply
information as much as possible as may be required for the completion of its
work.
“It this regard, all
witnesses are allowed the opportunity to make statements, tender evidence,
response to questions and advise the Commission on all matters connected to the
investigations,” Mr Short said.
He said however, it
was important to bear in mind that this was an investigative body.
“……The work of the
commission, unlike that of a regular court, is not to decide what the balance
of rights and liabilities are between competing parties and the rules of
evidence do not apply in the same way or sense,” Mr Short stated.
He noted that consequently,
the evidential methodology of the Commission was different from that of the
court.
He said allowing for
Counsels to recall witnesses for cross examination before the Commission, would
have the effect of converting the nature and input of Commission’s work and
transform its public enterprise character into proceedings in defence of
private rights.
He said this might
also undermine the freedom of witnesses to testify before the Commission.
Dr Ayine expressed
gratitude to the Chairman for his elaborate ruling on the matter; stating that
he was comforted in the fact that the ruling means that no adverse findings of any
kind would be against the two persons that he represented before the
Commission.
“Because I am very
mindful of the Constitutional consequences of any adverse findings. For
instance, in his (Mr Sam George) case, he could actually be expelled from
Parliament and in the case of Brempong, he would be disqualified from standing
for election as a Member of Parliament,” he said.
Dr Ayine said, he and
his legal team would study the ruling to see whether there were further steps
to take.
The Commission was set
up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to conduct a far-reaching
investigation into the violence that broke out on January 31, during the
Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election.
It is under the
chairmanship of Mr Francis Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission
on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).
Other members of the
Commission are Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, an eminent professor in
criminal law and Mr Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong, a former IGP; with Dr Ernest
Kofi Abotsi, a private legal practitioner, and a former Dean of the GIMPA Law
School, as the Secretary.
GNA
