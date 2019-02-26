Petroleum downstream players must be each others’ keeper - Minister

By
Mr Joseph Cudjoe, a Deputy Energy Minister, on Tuesday, called on petroleum
downstream players to take bold steps to ensure strict adherence to safety
standards through industry associations and peer reviews and expose
recalcitrant ones for sanctions.
The move, he said,
would not only complement the role of the regulators, but would embolden them
to take disciplinary actions against offending industry players based on
industry recommendations
Mr Cudjoe said this at
the launch of the 2019 National Petroleum Safety Campaign, in Accra, on
Tuesday.
The launch, which was
held under the theme: “People Safety First”, attracted key stakeholders in the
petroleum downstream sector, including regulators, oil marketing companies and
petroleum consumers.
The campaign
culminated in the signing of a Safety Declaration Placard by industry players
to commit observance of safety operations.
The Deputy Minister
said the industry could not exist efficiently without adherence to safety
protocols; hence the national petroleum safety campaign was launched last year
by the Regulator to drum home the need to collectively exercise responsibility
in ensuring safety standards.
He said in order to
sustain the practice; the safety campaign was being sustained this year, to
raise awareness of the collective responsibility placed on all key stakeholders
to ensure the safety of consumers and the public.
The Deputy Minister reminded
industry players about the recent petroleum related explosions in Kumasi and
Atomic Junction in Accra, which claimed scores of lives and destroyed
properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis, saying; “a safety conscious sector
gave the consumer confidence, thereby driving growth and efficiency”.
Mr Cudjoe said that
the public has become impatient with Government and regulators over repeated
incidents of explosions and would not accept any excuses.
Therefore, it has
placed greater responsibility on government and industry players to act
decisively to strengthen regulatory standards and enforce the standards.
He said the downstream
sector operated at the very end of the petroleum value chain coupled with the
proximity to human populations that affected their health and safety; therefore
it is prudent to improve safety standards and be more responsible.
Mr Cudjoe expressed
appreciation to the Management of the National Petroleum Authority under the
leadership of Mr Alhassan Tampuli for ensuring that industry players under his
watch adhered to safety procedures, saying this is important towards ensuring
the effective performance of the downstream sector.
“I would also like to
caution the public to be sensitive to their surroundings; and be bold to resist
the temptation of patronizing services of stations that expose them to extreme
danger.
“In most cases, the
consuming public and other users of land often disregard safety warnings and
operate near facilities or building structures closer to such petroleum
installations.
“They then turn around
to request the National Petroleum Authority to close down the installations.
This is not acceptable,” Mr Cudjoe said.
To that end, the
Deputy Minister called on Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority and the
Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies that plan communities and
issuance of building permits, to take cognizance of the danger such facilities
pose to the public and ensure that the safety of people in their jurisdictions
become their utmost responsibility.
