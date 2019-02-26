Home | News | Grenade suspects pleads not guilty to charges

Grenade suspects pleads not guilty to charges

Dan Soko

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Two persons who were arrested with seven Russian hand grenades at Kwashieman in January 2018 on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing explosives and firearms.

Ismaila Ali Musah 31, and Abdul Karim Yakubu 30, denied the charges when they appeared before an Accra High Court presided over by Mr Justice Charles Ekow Baiden.

The two suspects are expected to be given a jury trial made of seven jurors following their committal to stand trial at the High Court by a Magistrate court.

The court, Prosecution and defence counsels are expected to hold a case management conference after which the trial would commence with the prosecution calling six witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to March 18.

The prosecution is led by Mrs Sefakor Batsa, a Senior State Attorney whiles the accused persons would be represented by Mr Bernard Shaw.

The case of the state is that Musah was domiciled in Libya whilst Yakubu was his childhood friend and that on January 15, last year, the Police arrested Yakubu with a bag containing the grenades.

The state said according to Yakubu, the said grenades were given to him by Musah who had just returned from Libya.

The Prosecution said Musah also stated that it was Yakubu who asked him to purchase the grenades and some pistols for him and so managed to transport the items through the Togo-Ghana border.

The state said Yakubu confirmed to the Police that it was he who asked Musah to purchase the grenades and pistols for him.

The Prosecution said Yakubu told investigators that he procured the items for one Tanko and Amadu who live in Bimbilla.

Prosecution said although Yakubu paid for the pistols he however could not afford to pay for the seven grenades.

She said on his way to deliver the hand grenades in Accra, Yakubu was picked up by the Police.

The prosecution said a technical report on the seven grenades indicated that they originated from Russia and they could kill or injure people when its strip were mistakenly or intentionally removed.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Zimbabwe Detains International Labour leader

February 26, 2019

EDDT Sets Records Straight Over 808 Acres Land

February 26, 2019

High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

February 26, 2019

510 LPG Stations To Distribute Cylinders

February 26, 2019

Review Port Expansion Project – TUC

February 26, 2019

Assemblies Of God Gets New District Pastor

February 26, 2019

More Ghanaians Support Democracy – Report

February 26, 2019

100,000 Housing Units Coming

February 26, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Chemical seller grabbed over car fraud

February 25, 2019

Court upheld objection to tender document through Prosecution witness

February 25, 2019

Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon to be launched on Tuesday

February 25, 2019

Ghana’s Fastest Human To Be Launched On March 15

February 25, 2019

Ghana’s Rabiu Mohammed joins Krylia Sovetov

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!