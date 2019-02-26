Grenade suspects pleads not guilty to charges

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA -
Two persons who were arrested with seven Russian hand grenades at Kwashieman in
January 2018 on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing explosives
and firearms.
Ismaila Ali Musah 31,
and Abdul Karim Yakubu 30, denied the charges when they appeared before an
Accra High Court presided over by Mr Justice Charles Ekow Baiden.
The two suspects are
expected to be given a jury trial made of seven jurors following their
committal to stand trial at the High Court by a Magistrate court.
The court, Prosecution
and defence counsels are expected to hold a case management conference after
which the trial would commence with the prosecution calling six witnesses.
The matter has been
adjourned to March 18.
The prosecution is led
by Mrs Sefakor Batsa, a Senior State Attorney whiles the accused persons would
be represented by Mr Bernard Shaw.
The case of the state
is that Musah was domiciled in Libya whilst Yakubu was his childhood friend and
that on January 15, last year, the Police arrested Yakubu with a bag containing
the grenades.
The state said according
to Yakubu, the said grenades were given to him by Musah who had just returned
from Libya.
The Prosecution said
Musah also stated that it was Yakubu who asked him to purchase the grenades and
some pistols for him and so managed to transport the items through the
Togo-Ghana border.
The state said Yakubu
confirmed to the Police that it was he who asked Musah to purchase the grenades
and pistols for him.
The Prosecution said
Yakubu told investigators that he procured the items for one Tanko and Amadu
who live in Bimbilla.
Prosecution said
although Yakubu paid for the pistols he however could not afford to pay for the
seven grenades.
She said on his way to
deliver the hand grenades in Accra, Yakubu was picked up by the Police.
The prosecution said a
technical report on the seven grenades indicated that they originated from
Russia and they could kill or injure people when its strip were mistakenly or
intentionally removed.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article