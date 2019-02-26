Court orders psychiatric examination on Minor’s killer

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra Feb. 26, GNA - A
High Court in Accra on Tuesday ordered the Chief Psychiatrist at the Accra
Psychiatric Hospital to conduct medical examination on Lucas Agboyie, a
Togolese national and mason apprentice who allegedly strangled a minor to death
after defiling her.
This is to enable the
court to ascertain whether Agboyie was mentally fit to stand trial or
otherwise.
The court therefore
directed the case investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsonu of
the Ghana Police Service Homicide Unit to ensure that the orders of the court
were carried out.
According to the court
the medical report on the accused persons should be ready by March 9 adjourned
the matter to March 19.
This decision followed
complaint by Mr Eric Opoku, counsel for Agboyie that he was unable to have
meaningful conference him so as to mount a defence for the accused for the
trial.
Mr Opoku therefore
repeated an application before the court presided over by Mr Justice Charles
Ekow Baiden to make orders so that the accused person would undergo psychiatric
examination.
According to Mr Opoku,
there were visible antics that Agboyie portrays while in Court and at the
Nsawam Medium Prisons and that gives course to the fact that he was mentally
challenged.
Defence counsel said
the stories he also hears about his client after visiting him in prison custody
showed that he was not mentally sound.
Agboyie aka Sympathy,
Sky Lover, Agbey or Gabriel was committed by an Accra District Court on April
2017, to stand trial at High Court for the death of a seven-year-old girl in
the year 2015 at Zenu, near Ashiaman.
Prosecution case was
that the victim Ruth Ankomah was a pupil of Meshach Academy School at Zenu,
Ashiaman. On April 2015, at about 0800 hours, the deceased mother prepared
porridge and gave GH¢20.00 to the deceased to buy bread at a nearby shop for
breakfast.
The Prosecution said
having waited for a long time without Ruth’s return, the mother became alarmed
and started searching for Ruth in the area but to no avail.
Prosecution said later
one Sarah informed the victim’s mother that she saw Agboyie pulling the victim
into his metal container. A group of people joined her mother and they marched
onto Agboyie’s container but could not find him.
However, they found
the naked lifeless body of the victim lying in a supine position on an old
student mattress with blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth.
Agboyie was nabbed by
the search party and during the search, he confessed killing the victim after
having sex with her for an hour.
According to
prosecution, Agboyie explained that he wanted to have sex with the victim but
she kept screaming hence he strangled her after which he had sex with her.
When the Police
visited the scene in April 2015, they saw bruises on the neck of the deceased
with her vagina swollen, while her pants, sandals and dress were lying beside
her.
The also found two
wrappers of cannabis sativa, GH¢10.00, a National Health Insurance card and
another Hospital card bearing the name of one Obeng Oscar.
Agboyie further
mentioned one Ali Baba who lived nearby as the one who contracted him to kill
the victim. When the police proceeded to the house of AliBaba they found out
that there was nobody in house by that name and the said house was occupied by
a medical doctor.
The medical doctor
upon interrogation denied knowing the accused and Police investigations also
did not get any link of the murder with the doctor.
Prosecution said when
autopsy was conducted on the victim, it indicated that the victim died as a
result of consistent strangling.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article