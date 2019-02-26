Home | News | Youth urged to take advantage of opportunities in National Youth Policy

Youth urged to take advantage of opportunities in National Youth Policy

Dan Soko

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Mr Sulemana Mumuni, the Director of Programmes and Operations at the National Youth Authority (NYA), has called on the youth to take advantage of the numerous opportunities embedded in the National Youth Policy (NYP).

Mr Mumuni said the NYP, which was formulated and officially launched in 2010, has a number of initiatives geared towards supporting the youth to establish themselves in various enterprises in the agriculture sector among others.

He was speaking at the second edition of the National Multi-sectoral Stakeholders’ Dialogue, held under the theme: “Financing Opportunities for Youth-led Businesses”, and organised by the Youth Sector Engagement Group.

The National Multi-Sectoral Stakeholders’ Dialogue brought together a number of youth groups from across the country to serve as a platform for engaging with government, the private sector, key development partners and the youth on critical issues affecting youth development.

Mr Mumuni urged the youth to keep abreast with the policy document to enable them access the various benefits embedded within the policy to enable them unleash their creative potentials.

He said there are numerous opportunities available in critical areas such as information communication technology, skills training, arts and culture, the environment, modern agriculture.

He said the problem of young entrepreneurs in the country was that, they wanted to be successful in their venture immediately they commenced business operations and urged them to be ready to go through various challenges.

Mr Mumuni said the Authority has been trying its best to help young people own the future of the country through strategic training adding that just last year, the Authority trained young people on online digital marketing for entrepreneurship.

Ms Matilda Frimpong, the Assistant Investment Promotion Officer at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, said there is the need for young people to venture into entrepreneurship to understand financial literacy because it formed part of managing a firm.

Speaking on the topic: “Unearthing opportunities for financial inclusion for youth”, Ms Frimpong said there are numerous platforms for young entrepreneurs to tap into.

She said some of the available opportunities for funding young businesses include the African leadership academy, Anizisha prize, Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme, Innovation prise for Africa, among others.

She urged the youth to be passionate and to develop their businesses, taking into consideration key factors such as their unique selling preposition and sustainability plan.

As part of the stakeholder dialogue, participants were divided into groups to dialogue on the theme.

GNA

