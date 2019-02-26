Youth urged to take advantage of opportunities in National Youth Policy

By
Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Accra, Feb. 26, GNA -
Mr Sulemana Mumuni, the Director of Programmes and Operations at the National
Youth Authority (NYA), has called on the youth to take advantage of the
numerous opportunities embedded in the National Youth Policy (NYP).
Mr Mumuni said the
NYP, which was formulated and officially launched in 2010, has a number of
initiatives geared towards supporting the youth to establish themselves in
various enterprises in the agriculture sector among others.
He was speaking at the
second edition of the National Multi-sectoral Stakeholders’ Dialogue, held
under the theme: “Financing Opportunities for Youth-led Businesses”, and
organised by the Youth Sector Engagement Group.
The National
Multi-Sectoral Stakeholders’ Dialogue brought together a number of youth groups
from across the country to serve as a platform for engaging with government,
the private sector, key development partners and the youth on critical issues
affecting youth development.
Mr Mumuni urged the
youth to keep abreast with the policy document to enable them access the
various benefits embedded within the policy to enable them unleash their
creative potentials.
He said there are
numerous opportunities available in critical areas such as information
communication technology, skills training, arts and culture, the environment,
modern agriculture.
He said the problem of
young entrepreneurs in the country was that, they wanted to be successful in
their venture immediately they commenced business operations and urged them to
be ready to go through various challenges.
Mr Mumuni said the
Authority has been trying its best to help young people own the future of the
country through strategic training adding that just last year, the Authority
trained young people on online digital marketing for entrepreneurship.
Ms Matilda Frimpong,
the Assistant Investment Promotion Officer at the Ghana Investment Promotion
Centre, said there is the need for young people to venture into
entrepreneurship to understand financial literacy because it formed part of
managing a firm.
Speaking on the topic:
“Unearthing opportunities for financial inclusion for youth”, Ms Frimpong said
there are numerous platforms for young entrepreneurs to tap into.
She said some of the
available opportunities for funding young businesses include the African
leadership academy, Anizisha prize, Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme,
Innovation prise for Africa, among others.
She urged the youth to
be passionate and to develop their businesses, taking into consideration key factors
such as their unique selling preposition and sustainability plan.
As part of the
stakeholder dialogue, participants were divided into groups to dialogue on the
theme.
GNA
